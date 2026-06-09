Discussing the article: "Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 1): Creating the Main Repository"
Hello, Maxim.
If I understand your idea correctly, you mean the following: if a user is banned from the forum, he/she will not be able to access the MQL5 Algo Forge website, where the above repository is stored. And then the user will not be able to get the code of his projects from this repository.
To be honest, this scenario has really not been considered. I don't know whether banning a user on the forum now restricts access to the current MQL Storage repository, and whether this will also restrict access to the new repository. If so, this risk factor is certainly worth considering.
To be honest, this scenario has really not been considered. I don't know whether banning a user on the forum now restricts access to the current MQL Storage repository, and whether this will also restrict access to the new repository. If so, this risk factor is certainly worth considering.
It is difficult to check this - so the risk assessment is theoretical ;-) but there is a risk as such
MQLStorage requires login to the community. The technical possibility of login is in the hands of admins. In theory, if you violate the rules severely (or someone will think that seriously) can get a hard ban. With a temporary ban krode as only "defeat in rights", that is simply components of the site and individual services are banned.
But there are also virtuals, servers, data centres, networks that have earned ban-po-ip . MQLStorage is most likely unavailable from there. You can get it without personal efforts and even just by dynamic ip :-)
To minimise such risks - keep full backups and an independent mirror of the repository. That's another pleasure...
Firstly, https://forge.mql5.io/ has two authorisation options. You can create an account completely independent from MQL5.com
Secondly, a ban on the forum means only a ban on posting and has no effect on other services.
And thirdly, what do bans have to do with it? Get involved in the development of robots, not in the forums.
- MQL5 Algo Forge - trader's community
- forge.mql5.io
Firstly, https://forge.mql5.io/ has two authorisation options. You can create an account completely independent from MQL5.com
But how to access ME projects if there is no dependence on mql5.com? It seems to be obligatory to log in to the community there.
And then how to access projects from ME, if there is no dependence on mql5.com? It seems to be necessary to log in to the community there.
You don't have to log in to the community yet. If you clone a repository from any repository, such as Algo Forge or GitHub, into a folder inside the MQL5 data folder, it will be visible just as a folder with files. This is enough for editing, launching and debugging, but all operations with the repository will have to be performed using third-party tools. I used this option for some time, while ME could not work with Algo Forge yet. But in general it is easier with mql5.com account.
Hello.
If I understand correctly, you need to go to the page of the unwanted repository, then open the settings:
And then scroll to the very bottom:
I have no settings on the page with this project, for some reason.
This page opens if you click on the logo.
There is a button with settings if I go to my repository, I can delete it. But this left one, there is no possibility to delete it.
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Check out the new article: Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 1): Creating the Main Repository.
At the time this article is being written, the new repository is already available for use, but MetaEditor integration has not yet been completed. Thus, while MetaEditor remains the main development environment, developers are still limited to MQL Storage based on SVN.
In our work on various projects, we actively used the existing version control system. However, when writing the article series "Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor", the lack of support for parallel code development in branches and their subsequent merging became especially noticeable. While SVN itself supports branching, MetaEditor does not provide an interface for it. External SVN clients could be used, but that would require restructuring the familiar workflow.
For this reason, the announcement of MQL5 Algo Forge was warmly received. We hoped MetaEditor would finally support branching. But seven months later, those expectations remain unfulfilled. Therefore, let us explore how we can improve the development process with the tools currently available.
For better understanding, at least basic knowledge of version control systems is required. If necessary, we recommend reviewing materials on the MQL5 website or elsewhere, such Getting started with Git.
Author: Yuriy Bykov