Libraries: MultiTester - page 53

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Rorschach #:
Items 3, 4? https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318305/page52#comment_58437055.
Thanks. Applied the workaround of publishing to the QB.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Libraries: MultiTester

fxsaber, 2025.07.10 13:27

Historically, MultiTester.mqh is not used to write interaction with Tester, because it uses an event model, which is too complex. Therefore, I immediately recommend using a different approach - via MTTester.mqh.


Here is a good example.


Additional example.

More in the same style.
Пакетная работа с MT5-Тестером в мат. режиме.
Пакетная работа с MT5-Тестером в мат. режиме.
  • www.mql5.com
Из различных вариантов автоматизации MT5-Тестера ниже будет использованы наработки этой . Из двух реализаций ( EAToMath и MathTicker ) мат. режима ниженаписанное актуально для EAToMath-советников
 
fxsaber #:
Thank you. Applied the workaround of publishing to KB.

Too bad, it's worth it just to be able to download archives


 
Rorschach #:

It's a shame, just the ability to download archives is worth it

Too much stuff for one mqh.

 
Hello. I think I've already written it, but the message has disappeared somewhere. Compilation ends with an error. Would you be kind enough to fix it, please?
 
Дмитрий #:
Hello. I think I've already written this, but the message has disappeared somewhere. The compilation ends with an error. Would you be so kind as to correct it, please?
A screenshot to at least identify the file in error would be a help.
 
Дмитрий #:
Hello. I think I've already written it, but the message has disappeared somewhere. Compilation ends with an error. Would you be kind enough to fix it, please?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page3678#comment_58610041
 
I apologise, I didn't understand what you were talking about. I downloaded the files separately and it worked.
 
I'm having trouble debugging and running MultiTester_Example on my 5430, and IsReady keeps returning false. Is it working fine for you?
 
hini #:
I'm having trouble debugging and running MultiTester_Example on my 5430, and IsReady keeps returning false. Is it working fine for you guys?

I found the reason. The code only checks Russian and English languages, which is causing the error. Here is a hint for users of other languages: bool Res = (Name == "Start") || (Name == "Start")

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