Libraries: MultiTester - page 53
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Items 3, 4? https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318305/page52#comment_58437055.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Libraries: MultiTester
fxsaber, 2025.07.10 13:27
Historically, MultiTester.mqh is not used to write interaction with Tester, because it uses an event model, which is too complex. Therefore, I immediately recommend using a different approach - via MTTester.mqh.
Here is a good example.
Additional example.
Thank you. Applied the workaround of publishing to KB.
Too bad, it's worth it just to be able to download archives
It's a shame, just the ability to download archives is worth it
Too much stuff for one mqh.
Hello. I think I've already written this, but the message has disappeared somewhere. The compilation ends with an error. Would you be so kind as to correct it, please?
Hello. I think I've already written it, but the message has disappeared somewhere. Compilation ends with an error. Would you be kind enough to fix it, please?
I'm having trouble debugging and running MultiTester_Example on my 5430, and IsReady keeps returning false. Is it working fine for you guys?
I found the reason. The code only checks Russian and English languages, which is causing the error. Here is a hint for users of other languages: bool Res = (Name == "Start") || (Name == "Start")