Libraries: MultiTester - page 50
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why 30 and not 31? The title seems to be calculated for 31 days.
What if it's crypto?
Why 30 and not 31? The headline seems to be for 31 days.
Indexes from 0 to 30 are 31.
The indices from 0 to 30 are 31 pieces.
Exactly, from 0 to 30, inclusive - a total of 31.
Exactly, 0 to 30, inclusive - 31 in total.
So you got that right?
So you got it right?
No. In the file header, as far as I can see, the array for 31 days is reserved, which is logical. So it should be 12*31 in the code. Where am I wrong?
Or provide a link to the tkc format description, where it says that there should be (maximum) 30 days in a month.
No. The file header, as far as I can see, reserves an array for 31 days, which makes sense.
I don't have any information on the header. Was doing a custom character and looking at which bytes were being changed. Only from those actions did I realise what certain bytes in the header are responsible for.
So it should be 12*31 in the code. Where am I wrong?
Or provide a link to the tkc format description where it says there should be (at most) 30 days in a month.
The variable i takes 31 values.
I don't have any information on the header. I made a custom symbol and watched which bytes were changed. Only from these actions I realised what certain bytes in the header are responsible for.
The variable i takes 31 values.
Clearly, the loop counts from 63, but when describing the array, 64 is allocated for the header, which is equivalent to the loop starting from -1. Not very intuitive, but the maths fits.
Obtain the number of ticks in a calendar month in a non-standard way.
Get information about available historical ticks by symbols.
Result.
You can see the cause of error 4004.
MTTester.mqh is not compiled.
Up-to-date version only on the Russian-language page of the library.