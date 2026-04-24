Libraries: MultiTester - page 48
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I do.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/748365
I've tried and can't seem to get the tester parameters.
Do I have to press Ctrl+C to copy the text once?
I've tried it and can't seem to get the tester parameters.
See _LastError.
Do I have to press Ctrl+C to copy the text once?
No.
Check out _LastError.
4009 ERR_NOTINITIALISED_STRING
4009 ERR_NOTINITIALIZED_STRING
Not reproduced.
It's not playing.
I assume this is a terminal version issue - build 5120 fails to reproduce tester input.
I suspect it's a terminal version issue, it's not reproducible on the 5120.
Everything works on b4885 as well.
Everything works on the b4885 as well.
Got it
I assume this is a terminal version issue - build 5120 fails to reproduce tester input.
The problem with getting tester input in version b5120 has been fixed. During debugging it was found that for the array static const int ControlID[] = {0xE81E, 0x804E} the second element (0x804E) returns Handle equal to 0, while the first element (0xE81E) returns valid Handle. When using this Handle, receiving the tester input data works correctly.
Testing has shown that this method works in the b4879 version as well, and presumably there should be no problems in b4885 as well.
Perhaps the easiest thing to do is to change the order
Fixed a problem with getting tester input data in b5120 version. During debugging it was found that for the array static const int ControlID[] = {0xE81E, 0x804E} the second element (0x804E) returns Handle equal to 0, while the first element (0xE81E) returns valid Handle. When using this Handle, receiving the tester input data works correctly.
Testing has shown that this method works in the b4879 version as well, and presumably there should be no problems in b4885 as well.
Perhaps the easiest thing to do is to change the order
Are you sure you are using the current version of MTTester.mqh? The following code is there.