Withdrawal to bank cards : anyone with useful experience ? - page 11

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Has anyone here had success with card payments in Brazil?

Because my money is still being held hostage by MetaQuotes... and honestly, it's no longer worth continuing to do business with you.

Congratulations on the wonderful ecosystem you've built...

 
Flavio Javier Jarabeck #:

Has anyone here had success with card payments in Brazil?

Because my money is still being held hostage by MetaQuotes... and honestly, it's no longer worth continuing to do business with you.

Congratulations on the wonderful ecosystem you've built...

I understand that you're upset. I was previously upset too and due to the same reason. I closed my mql5.com store some time ago.

Buy hey, "hostage" implies that there is a ransom to be paid which is surely not the case. When Metaquotes Software Corp. moved to the Republic of Cyprus as Metaquotes Ltd., I'm sure that the goal was to avoid financial complications. Little could they have known that Cyprus would eventually get blacklisted by banks in multiple countries. I'm also sure that Metaquotes would fix it if they could. They can't. In fact, national governments are not even in control of the situation. It is the banks, and their associations, that make the decisions. This does not mean, however, that the situation is just.

I recognize your trade name from the heyday of MT4. I'm sure that you have more funds trapped by this debacle than I do. If I come up with a potential solution, I'll Message you.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

I understand that you're upset. I was previously upset too and due to the same reason. I closed my mql5.com store some time ago.

Buy hey, "hostage" implies that there is a ransom to be paid which is surely not the case. When Metaquotes Software Corp. moved to the Republic of Cyprus as Metaquotes Ltd., I'm sure that the goal was to avoid financial complications. Little could they have known that Cyprus would eventually get blacklisted by banks in multiple countries. I'm also sure that Metaquotes would fix it if they could. They can't. In fact, national governments are not even in control of the situation. It is the banks, and their associations, that make the decisions. This does not mean, however, that the situation is just.

I recognize your trade name from the heyday of MT4. I'm sure that you have more funds trapped by this debacle than I do. If I come up with a potential solution, I'll Message you.

If that is the case metaquotes should be upfront about the situation and they are not , so they are playing a game that can only benefit them ,As far as Cyprus status , Everybody knows why companies trade out of Cyprus . It's all aloof and the evening in question per se on here  .Instead of transparency about the situation .I myself have no issues and have  never been paid faster anywhere ,like 2 seconds and it is cleared in my bank ( crazy good  ) but for  others they should be warned more about the situation and a guide to better going about getting their funds . 
 
Flavio Javier Jarabeck #Has anyone here had success with card payments in Brazil?

I followed the suggestion of some Brazilians () and requested a physical Wise (Visa) card. I just ran a test to confirm that the card is still valid for MQL5 payments and everything worked perfectly. The amount was available in my Wise account immediately. Good luck!


 
Hi

Deposits and withdrawals have been working perfectly on MQL5 for over 3 years without any problems.

Best Regards


 

Hello! I'm Angel Varela from Colombia!!

I write this text from the standpoint of a Colombian! For those who live in Colombia! You're able to withdraw money from your card!! I made the error of trying to use WEBMONEY (Not reccomended at all. Too many fees and you end up receiving ~50% of what you make)


1. Nequi from bancolombia allows you to open a free debit card in where you can transfer this money. This card is perfect because it's Visa (Visa are usually better) and also is electronical

2. It's totally free. 

3. You can send the money from the elctronic Visa Card to your Nequi account and then to your desired bank in Colombia!!


Hope this helps anyone!! Byeeeeeee

 

Hi all, I live in Australia and I had the very same issue for months, Visa, MasterCard, credit, debit, none of them worked.

Then I did as some of our friends suggested:
1. Created a Wise debit card (I operate a business so in my case, I've created a Business Wise account and paid around 65AUD to unlock receiving transfers from different currencies, not sure if the required),
2. Ordered a physical card, but as soon as you order it you can already use the digital version of it..
3. Tried to withdraw my balance to that card and it worked!

The whole setting up took about 5 minutes, including business verification.

 
Using Webmoney is a waste of time the transactions fees are too much and unreasonable you will end up withdrawing half of the money you put in there just don’t use it if you’re not in Russia
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