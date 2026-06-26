Withdrawal to bank cards : anyone with useful experience ? - page 11
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Has anyone here had success with card payments in Brazil?
Because my money is still being held hostage by MetaQuotes... and honestly, it's no longer worth continuing to do business with you.
Congratulations on the wonderful ecosystem you've built...
Has anyone here had success with card payments in Brazil?
Because my money is still being held hostage by MetaQuotes... and honestly, it's no longer worth continuing to do business with you.
Congratulations on the wonderful ecosystem you've built...
I understand that you're upset. I was previously upset too and due to the same reason. I closed my mql5.com store some time ago.
Buy hey, "hostage" implies that there is a ransom to be paid which is surely not the case. When Metaquotes Software Corp. moved to the Republic of Cyprus as Metaquotes Ltd., I'm sure that the goal was to avoid financial complications. Little could they have known that Cyprus would eventually get blacklisted by banks in multiple countries. I'm also sure that Metaquotes would fix it if they could. They can't. In fact, national governments are not even in control of the situation. It is the banks, and their associations, that make the decisions. This does not mean, however, that the situation is just.
I recognize your trade name from the heyday of MT4. I'm sure that you have more funds trapped by this debacle than I do. If I come up with a potential solution, I'll Message you.
I understand that you're upset. I was previously upset too and due to the same reason. I closed my mql5.com store some time ago.
Buy hey, "hostage" implies that there is a ransom to be paid which is surely not the case. When Metaquotes Software Corp. moved to the Republic of Cyprus as Metaquotes Ltd., I'm sure that the goal was to avoid financial complications. Little could they have known that Cyprus would eventually get blacklisted by banks in multiple countries. I'm also sure that Metaquotes would fix it if they could. They can't. In fact, national governments are not even in control of the situation. It is the banks, and their associations, that make the decisions. This does not mean, however, that the situation is just.
I recognize your trade name from the heyday of MT4. I'm sure that you have more funds trapped by this debacle than I do. If I come up with a potential solution, I'll Message you.
I followed the suggestion of some Brazilians (#1899, #1906, #1996) and requested a physical Wise (Visa) card. I just ran a test to confirm that the card is still valid for MQL5 payments and everything worked perfectly. The amount was available in my Wise account immediately. Good luck!
Hello! I'm Angel Varela from Colombia!!
I write this text from the standpoint of a Colombian! For those who live in Colombia! You're able to withdraw money from your card!! I made the error of trying to use WEBMONEY (Not reccomended at all. Too many fees and you end up receiving ~50% of what you make)
1. Nequi from bancolombia allows you to open a free debit card in where you can transfer this money. This card is perfect because it's Visa (Visa are usually better) and also is electronical
2. It's totally free.
3. You can send the money from the elctronic Visa Card to your Nequi account and then to your desired bank in Colombia!!
Hope this helps anyone!! Byeeeeeee
Hi all, I live in Australia and I had the very same issue for months, Visa, MasterCard, credit, debit, none of them worked.
Then I did as some of our friends suggested:
1. Created a Wise debit card (I operate a business so in my case, I've created a Business Wise account and paid around 65AUD to unlock receiving transfers from different currencies, not sure if the required),
2. Ordered a physical card, but as soon as you order it you can already use the digital version of it..
3. Tried to withdraw my balance to that card and it worked!
The whole setting up took about 5 minutes, including business verification.