What to feed to the input of the neural network? Your ideas... - page 11
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Tick = Transaction = (Time, Price, Volume)
Volume confirms that the Price is not from the ceiling. There is NO volume in Forex, so the Price is "informational" (drawn). That's why nothing works... below H4 for sure - sudden volatility is high.
In stock markets it is Volume that explains volatility.
I chose randomly 2 months of forwards, the first - November 2021, the second - July 2022. Trained before each one, repeated the "erroneous" actions. The first sets from the optimised list give a positive outcome not only for these months, but also does not drain (holds flat) until the end of 2022. In general, these lines, this unapologetic approach and outright mockery of neural networks and common sense cause pain to the professionals here, don't be angry. And we continue on. Trying it out for a couple more months.
I made a mistake when testing, in the export script I specified to export only one data, but in the Expert Advisor I forgot to duplicate this rule for the input, as a result - on the tester's chart it is a logical gibberish, but.... if you increase the threshold (filter) of transactions, you can get profit on back and forward.
I chose randomly 2 months of forwards, the first - November 2021, the second - July 2022. Trained before each, repeated the "erroneous" actions. The first sets from the optimised list give a positive outcome not only for these months, but also does not drain (holds flat) until the end of 2022. In general, these lines, this unapologetic approach and outright mockery of neural networks and common sense cause pain to the professionals here, don't be angry. And we continue on. I'll try it for a couple more months.
we can keep going over and over again. In theory, there is a value that is optimal for the next couple of years.
you can still go through the seed. In theory, there is an optimal value for the next couple of years
Please clarify what is meant. I found the word seed in the perceptron script from the Brazilian's article on multilayer perceptron, where it means a function of a random number.
void seed(int seed=-1)
{
if(seed!=-1)
_RandomSeed=seed;
}
I don't like predicting N steps ahead, but sometimes it hits. You can twist it in that direction. Below on the left is a prediction, on the right is a fact.
I tried to input the difference of Close[1] and extrema every N*2 hour candles (24, 48, 96, 192, 384, 768, 1536, 3072).
That is, today's extrema, ........ for half a year.
Training - a year. From 2021 to 2022.
Forward from 2022 to today.
There are 16 values in total.
The result is interesting because the balance chart tried to go up for the first time on the forward. Before that, it could hold for a couple of months at most, but still went down on the distance. Neuro Pro programme
At the same time, I did not feed the network with a value that would correspond to the previous entry in the previous sample(Close[1]- Close[2]), i.e. there are no actual values among the predictors.
Although the chart is terrible, it at least gives reason to believe that working with extrema can yield some results if done properly.
UPD
Alexey, who helped to run the neural network from the documentation: no results so far, some chaotic picture. Either it is not designed for prices, or it needs to be refined and cooked differently somehow
The neuronics input needs to be fed
I`m sorry
I tried to set the task in a different way: open any trade when the neural network output is equal to the next price +/- n points, and close it immediately. Only two previous closing prices should be used as input. The optimised parameters are weights. But there is no neural network in the usual sense - we just multiply the weights for these two inputs. The result of adding plus and minus values gives a "wiggle" of the output number in the neighbourhood of the next price. And the less we set the parameter n, the closer the output will correspond to the next price +/- n.
As a result, the number of trades started to increase in the process. That is, the usual tester with limited possibilities in the number of optimised parameters began to "follow the price" closer and closer to it.
So what is all this for: we wait for the end of optimisation, choose the set with the largest number of trades and set another condition: when the forecast flies away by "many" points - open a trade in that direction.
Just an observation, we will have to try to test it further.