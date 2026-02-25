What to feed to the input of the neural network? Your ideas... - page 15
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The input should be an array of structures that represents a hierarchy of recognised patterns across the history.
For example, parabolic channels:
If you think a probabilistic forecast isn't a forecast, it's not.
What makes you think that? my personal opinion: it's not the price that should be predicted, but the probability of a positive transaction.
Have you been watching Katschitzik again?
""Such and such a statement in part such and such is untenable for such and such a reason."
If you cannot produce a coherent thought, then - your thought is not formed due to the lack of intellectual content in it.
There is no need for abstract talk. Challenge any formula or conclusion.
As long as the critic's efforts are not reduced to this form - it is not criticism, but an activity imitating thought, but in essence it is not. "
"A group of persons who believe they understand the meaning of a product passed off as scientific, constructed in violation of logic, is a cult."
"You asked for fish. You've been given a net."
"Your thoughts are jumping like baboons on branches."
"It's usually intellectual impotence that gets you ranting."
" "You've had pseudoscientific excrement piled between your hemispheres and you've absorbed it unconcernedly."
" I cannot make contact with you. Most of you are not contactable.
"If your thought is not clucking, it is not grunting."
"Patients don't see severe cases of multiverses and multidimensionality intheirbrains.
The brain affected by relativism is incapable of sober thought."
"If you bark at something and don't understand why you're barking at it, your sanity tends to zero."
"If you disagree with something but can't articulate it, you disagree on a digestive level."
"You've crossed the diagonal of marasmus.Your cosine of sanity tends to zero."
" You haven't realised that I understand and know far more than you ever thought possible.
In particular, I realise that one of us is an idiot."
" You're not the first person to jump over a fortress. Not everyone made it. Some went over the wall.
Maybe the run-up wasn't good enough, maybe something wasn't accounted for."
"Don't getdistracted. You've voiced your discontent."
"You need to concentrate." Victor Grigorievich is just a maestro.
+++ ))
You're contradicting yourself.
Nicholas has told you everything correctly...
Predicting whether the "deal will be in the plus" is to make a prediction whether the price will be above a certain zero price (entry point in your case).
There's a whole sect here :)
it's a pity you came here by chance, or you would have laughed together....
You're contradicting yourself
Nikolai has told you all the right things.
Predicting whether a deal will be in the plus is to make a prediction whether the price will be above a certain zero price (entry point in your case).
What a horror! Can you speak for yourself?
That's awful! Can you speak for yourself?
I can
You should forecast not the price, but the probability of a positive transaction.
Do you forecast probability? ))) or an outcome with probability?
I think the latter, but you write the former... and the meanings are absolutely different.
my personal opinion: it is not the price that should be predicted, but the probability of a positive transaction.
Can you explain in more detail. A trade has an opening point with two coordinates and a closing point with the other two coordinates. You look at the chart and think about what? What is the probability that the trade will be profitable. Right? What information gives you the answer to that question?