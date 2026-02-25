What to feed to the input of the neural network? Your ideas... - page 12
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For example, parabolic channels:
The input should be an array of structures that represents a hierarchy of recognised patterns across the history.
Something of a higher order.
yes, that's right, it's from higher order, but there's no other way to do it.
In lower orders, based just on quotes is just mouse fiddling. Neuronka will constantly build something like Fourier extrapolation, which has zero forecasting efficiency.
If you feed MO with a similar structure on each tick throughout history with the price behaviour in the future after each current structure, but here the real creativity begins, which gives very good forecasting efficiency.
Without OOP is also impossible. To master OOP is 2 hours of theory and 50 hours of practice.
The input should be an array of structures that represents a hierarchy of recognised patterns across the history.
For example, parabolic channels:
Thanks for the informative post. How many images do you have approximately? How is the hierarchy formed?
I just gave an example based on objects - parabolic channels. The hierarchy of objects or even processes can be anything.
I just specialise in recognising exactly channels (linear, parabolic or wavy, i.e. polynomial of degree 1,2 or 3). Been doing this for about 12 years now. I published the first step in this direction here. Current algorithms are thousands of times faster than in this code and of higher quality.
Hierarchy is found with the help of recognition algorithms by its long history.
There are a lot of topics about machine learning, but for some reason everywhere it is about price prediction. This approach only discredits the MoD. Remember from the TV series: "to find rails, you have to think like rails".
And simply the sense of MO is lost if it is not used to open a position at a more favourable price and the corresponding subsequent sale.
But, if anything, this topic is not about MO. It's about trying to exploit any parts of that broad topic)
But, if anything, this thread is not about the MoD
I'm curious, what does it concern?
I'm curious, what does it address?
There are a lot of topics about machine learning, but for some reason everywhere it is about price prediction. This approach only discredits the MoD. Remember from the TV series: "to find the rails, you have to think like the rails".