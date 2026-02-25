What to feed to the input of the neural network? Your ideas... - page 14
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To understand such quotes, you have to think like such quotes.
"forecast of the probability of closing a deal in plus" implies a forecast of price movement to a given level.
Argument about nothing
you see what the point is, the probability of closing a deal in the plus does not imply closing it in the plus, it can close in the minus. Neural network does not give 100% probability of closing a position in plus, but promises 0.6 or 0.7, etc. And knowing the price movement is unlikely and does not lead to profit (my personal opinion).
You wash a cup, think of a cup.
No, not like that, a cup is missing - to find a cup, think like a cup.
No not like that, a cup is missing - to find a cup, think like a cup.
you see, the probability of closing a trade in plus does not imply closing it in plus, it may close in minus. Neural network does not give 100% probability of closing a position in plus, but promises 0.6 or 0.7, etc. And knowing the price movement is unlikely and does not lead to profit (my personal opinion).
Nikolai's right, you can't concentrate
Nikolai's right, you can't concentrate.
I've been concentrating for a long time, and I tell you where the profit is, not the price....
I've been focused for a long time, and I'm telling you where the profit is, not the price....