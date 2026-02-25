What to feed to the input of the neural network? Your ideas... - page 14

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Aleksey Nikolayev #:
To understand such quotes, you have to think like such quotes.
)
 
I suggest that the word probability should be set to false and improbability to true.
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You wash the cup, think of the cup.
 
Nikolai Semko #:

"forecast of the probability of closing a deal in plus" implies a forecast of price movement to a given level.

Argument about nothing

you see what the point is, the probability of closing a deal in the plus does not imply closing it in the plus, it can close in the minus. Neural network does not give 100% probability of closing a position in plus, but promises 0.6 or 0.7, etc. And knowing the price movement is unlikely and does not lead to profit (my personal opinion).

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
You wash a cup, think of a cup.

No, not like that, a cup is missing - to find a cup, think like a cup.

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Sergey Pavlov #:

No not like that, a cup is missing - to find a cup, think like a cup.

This is too often practised on the forum )
 
Sergey Pavlov #:

you see, the probability of closing a trade in plus does not imply closing it in plus, it may close in minus. Neural network does not give 100% probability of closing a position in plus, but promises 0.6 or 0.7, etc. And knowing the price movement is unlikely and does not lead to profit (my personal opinion).

Nikolay is right, you cannot concentrate
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mytarmailS #:
Nikolai's right, you can't concentrate
Have you been watching Katschitzik again?
 
mytarmailS #:
Nikolai's right, you can't concentrate.

I've been concentrating for a long time, and I tell you where the profit is, not the price....

 
Sergey Pavlov #:

I've been focused for a long time, and I'm telling you where the profit is, not the price....

If you think a probabilistic forecast is not a forecast, it's not...
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