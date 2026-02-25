What to feed to the input of the neural network? Your ideas... - page 13
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What to feed into the neural network
for what? What do we get? ... and what we get is a price forecast! Yay!
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the goal of a trader is to make a profit, so: to make a profit, you have to think like a profit.
for what? What do we get? ... and we get a price forecast! Yay!
Well... I think I say the same thing.
And Sergey also said the same thing: the main thing is to open in the right direction and close in time. That's what a forecast is. You can think of another term, you can take a synonym.
Any system, in general - everything connected with Forex - is an attempt to forecast, even for one point. Or for the indefinite future, sitting through a tolerable drawdown.
a trader's goal is to make a profit, so: to make a profit, you need to think how to make a profit
Unfortunately, such quotes are impossible to understand.
to make a profit, you have to think like a profit
It's just a matter of figuring out how profit thinks. )))
To make a profit, you have to think like a profit
Here neural network predicts not the price, but the probability of closing the deal at take profit. I.e. neural network thinks as profit :)))
the probability of closing the deal at take profit.
So it's also a probabilistic prediction.
You haven't come across traders who strictly separate the concepts of "forecasting ahead" and "following the price" yet
So it's also a probabilistic prediction.
I don't mean forecast as such, forecasting the probability of closing a deal in plus is important, but what the price will be in this case is not. My personal opinion: predicting the price is a wrong direction.
I don't mean prediction as such, predicting the probability of closing a deal in plus is important, but what the price will be in this case is not. My personal opinion: predicting the price is a wrong direction.
"predicting the probability of closing a trade in plus" implies predicting price movement to a given level.
This argument is about nothing