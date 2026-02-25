What to feed to the input of the neural network? Your ideas... - page 13

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Ivan Butko #:
What to feed into the neural network

for what? What do we get? ... and what we get is a price forecast! Yay!

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the goal of a trader is to make a profit, so: to make a profit, you have to think like a profit.

 
Sergey Pavlov #:

for what? What do we get? ... and we get a price forecast! Yay!

Well... I think I say the same thing.

And Sergey also said the same thing: the main thing is to open in the right direction and close in time. That's what a forecast is. You can think of another term, you can take a synonym.
Any system, in general - everything connected with Forex - is an attempt to forecast, even for one point. Or for the indefinite future, sitting through a tolerable drawdown.

Sergey Pavlov #:

a trader's goal is to make a profit, so: to make a profit, you need to think how to make a profit

Unfortunately, such quotes are impossible to understand.

 
Sergey Pavlov #:

to make a profit, you have to think like a profit

It's just a matter of figuring out how profit thinks. )))

 
To understand such quotes, you have to think like such quotes.
 
Sergey Pavlov #:

To make a profit, you have to think like a profit

That's just one definition of the term "making a prediction".
I'm telling you it's a terminology problem.
 

Here neural network predicts not the price, but the probability of closing the deal at take profit. I.e. neural network thinks as profit :)))

 
Sergey Pavlov #:

the probability of closing the deal at take profit.

So this is also a probabilistic forecast.
This terminology!
If you don't like the word Forecast, call it whatever you like, but then you run the risk of being misunderstood, or even worse, misunderstood.

 
Nikolai Semko #:
So it's also a probabilistic prediction.
Oh, that terminology!

You haven't come across traders who strictly separate the concepts of "forecasting ahead" and "following the price" yet

 
Nikolai Semko #:
So it's also a probabilistic prediction.
Oh, that terminology!
If you don't like the word Forecast, call it whatever you like, but then you run the risk of being misunderstood, or worse, misunderstood.

I don't mean forecast as such, forecasting the probability of closing a deal in plus is important, but what the price will be in this case is not. My personal opinion: predicting the price is a wrong direction.

 
Sergey Pavlov #:

I don't mean prediction as such, predicting the probability of closing a deal in plus is important, but what the price will be in this case is not. My personal opinion: predicting the price is a wrong direction.

"predicting the probability of closing a trade in plus" implies predicting price movement to a given level.

This argument is about nothing

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