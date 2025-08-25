AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 162

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Lilita Bogachkova #:

Information exists independently of the subject's knowledge of that information. Information can be transmitted or received through various means, and may or may not be available to someone who can use it for his or her own purposes. For example, if someone does not know that the Earth is round, it will not change the fact that the Earth is round. Facts and knowledge exist outside of our awareness of them, but having knowledge can enhance our use of that information.

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Facts are objective events or phenomena that occur in the world, and they exist outside of our awareness.

Knowledge, on the other hand, is information or beliefs that exist in a person's mind. They may be based on facts, but they may also be distorted or incomplete. For example, we may not be aware of the existence of a certain country or language, but this will not change the fact that they actually exist.

Thus, we can say that facts and knowledge exist outside of our awareness of them, and our awareness is only a way of accessing those facts and knowledge. (ChatGPT)

Infa, as a property of an object, is a field badly missed by ordinary people, for whom infa is information about an object, understood by someone. Not the object itself.

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Andrey Dik #:

well, we have already agreed to the point that you put an equal sign between data and matter....

information for you is a philosophical concept, you have the right. for me information is a practical concept used in information technologies. for me it is quite normal that information can be stored, processed, compressed and unpacked. most likely you call the word "information" something else, but then it is off-topic within the forum.

The problem is that there are several inconsistent definitions of information in different fields of knowledge.

I tried to take the most fundamental one (from physics) and dilute it with all the others.

That's why my data are material objects (including electrons in a flash drive), and information is rather a process of entropy reduction in a receiver.

From here information is already derived in terms of thinking - it is physical structuring of neuron connections in the brain, reduction of uncertainty

Informatics is more difficult, because everything is already digitised there. Okay, there the data may be symbols rather than matter. But they still reflect quite physical changes in conductors, so there is no contradiction.

Nowhere in this picture is there information as such, neither in storage nor in transmission. Information is a process of entropy reduction.

I think I deserve a schnobel.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

Infa, as a property of an object, is not good for ordinary people, for whom infa is information about the object, understood by someone. Not the object itself.

There is no such property of an object.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:


Nowhere in this picture is there information as such, neither in storage nor in transmission. Information is a process of entropy reduction.

I think I deserve a schnobel.

Well, that's sophistry to me, actually. Of course, information about the object and its components is 80 per cent, entropy 20 per cent as something quite invented and of course logical equation. But it is hard for simple physicists) and does not affect their discoveries in any way. But as a point of view in computer science of course is, and within the framework of computer science is already postulative))))

In physics entropy is the number of states, not the number of unaccounted states. When the temperature of a gas increases, the number of states increases, entropy increases, but this does not mean that today we cannot take into account all the states of all molecules in one cubic cm of helium when the temperature increases by one degree, or in 0.001 cm cc. what difference, the rule must work everywhere).

 
Sergey Gridnev #:
There is no such property on the object.

I don't know what you mean.

 
In order to understand the meaning of the definition of "information technology",
it is necessary to first clarify what "information" and "technology" are.
Information (from Latin informatio - explanation, statement,
awareness) is a concept related to the objective property of material objects, processes and phenomena to generate information.
objects, processes and phenomena to generate a variety of states, which are transmitted to other objects
through interactions are transmitted to other objects and imprinted in their structure.
their structure. (V.M. Glushkov, N.M. Amosov et al. "Encyclopaedia of cybernetics".
Kiev. 1975.) The founder of cybernetics, Norbert Wiener, gave such a
interesting definition of information: "Information is a designation of
content we have received from the external world in the process of adapting us and our senses to it".
us and our senses to it."
In the everyday sense, information is information about the world around us and the processes taking place in it.
processes occurring in it, perceived by a person or a specialised
device (S.I. Ozhegov. "Dictionary of the Russian language". Moscow. 1990).
As can be seen from the above quoted, there is no single definition of the term
"information" does not exist.
From the point of view of different fields of knowledge, this concept is described by its specific set of attributes.
its specific set of attributes. Consequently, the question arises -
what are these attributes that turn some information into information?
Where does information arise from and what does it reflect? For example, the phrase:
"The anthropomorphic dendroid is prone to procrastination" is it information?
is information? Most likely you will answer in the negative, and for one simple reason.
simple reason - you don't understand the semantic content of this phrase. Then
it is logical to assume that information is meaningful information, that is.
information in which cause-and-effect regularities are revealed. But
meaningful information always has its source - knowledge, which, in turn, is understood to be
which, in turn, is understood as information useful for achieving the goals
of human activity.
On the other hand, information is always connected with a material carrier,
with material processes and has some representation. Information,
presented in some form is called a message. Messages
are represented in the form of signals and data. Signals are used to transfer
information in space between a source and a destination, while data are used to
storage or for transmission over time [2,3].
It is easy to conclude that data is the result of fixing,
display of information - and without regard to its semantic
content - on some material medium, in the form of the state (form) of this medium.
of this medium. In this case, the possibility of at least a single change of this state is assumed.
change of this state. The aggregate of data representing the message
on a material medium, forms a document.
But the data, which is the result of fixation of some information,
themselves can act as a source of information (Fig. 1.1). Information,
extracted from the data can be processed, and the results of processing
are recorded in the form of new data. The general scheme of relationships between
concepts of "knowledge", "information" and "data" in information systems
may look as follows


Fig. 1.1 Relationship between knowledge, information and data

The subject of study of the science of informatics is data:
Methods of their creation, storage, processing and transmission. And the information itself,
recorded in the data, its meaning is of interest to users of information systems, who are specialists of various types of information systems.
information systems, which are specialists of different sciences and fields of activity: a doctor is interested in medical science.
fields of activity: a doctor is interested in medical information, a geologist - in geological information, a businessman - in commercial information.
geological information, businessman - commercial, etc. (including a specialist). (including a specialist in
informatics specialist is interested in information on data handling). Thus
Thus, we can dwell on the following definitions:
Information is information accompanied by a semantic load and
somehow evaluated by the receiver of information.
Data is information represented in a certain sign system and on a certain material medium.
and on a certain material medium to provide opportunities for
storage, transmission, reception and processing. Note that there are three levels
of data representation: logical level, storage level and physical level.
level.
When discussing the second part of the definition of "information technology",
we can be guided by the following considerations. "Technology" in
translated from Greek means "art, craftsmanship, skill". But all
listed above are processes, if by process we understand a certain
set of actions aimed at achieving a set goal.
The process should be determined by the strategy chosen by a person and
realised with the help of a set of various means and methods.


Data source:

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AND SCIENCE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Federal State Autonomous Educational Institution of Higher Education

"Southern Federal University

Academy of Engineering and Technology

Yu.A. Kravchenko, E.V. Kuliev, V.V. Markov

INFORMATION AND SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

part 1: INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES

Textbook

Rostov-on-Don-Taganrog Publishing House of the Southern Federal University

2017

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Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

Well, for me it's sophistry already. Of course, information about the object and its components is 80 per cent, entropy is 20 per cent as a completely invented and of course logical equation. But it is hard for simple physicists) and does not affect their discoveries in any way. But as a point of view in computer science of course there is, and within the framework of computer science is already postulated))))

In physics entropy is the number of states, not the number of unaccounted states. When the temperature of a gas increases, the number of states increases, entropy increases, but it doesn't mean that today we can't take into account all states of all molecules in one cubic cm of helium when the temperature increases by one degree, or in 0.001 cm of helium when the temperature increases by one degree, or in 0.001 cm of helium when the temperature increases by one degree, or in 0.001 cm of helium when the temperature increases by one degree.)

If someone tells me more beautifully, realistically and coherently than me about the information, I will give them a ticker or token from the Ribbon.
 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

...

The diagram in your post is almost exactly what I said earlier (though I hadn't seen it before), but misses the work of converting data into information. Also, the additional division into information and knowledge seems superfluous. Information, knowledge, information, representations are essentially the same thing - different levels of interpretation of data.

Note that nowhere does it say that information exists independently in nature.
 
Реter Konow #:
The diagram in your post is almost exactly what I said earlier (although I hadn't seen it before), but it misses the work of converting data into information. Also, the additional division into information and knowledge seems unnecessary. Information, knowledge, information, representations are essentially the same thing - different levels of interpretation of data.

Note that nowhere does it say that information exists independently in nature.

It cannot exist in nature, because nature is matter.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

I don't know what you mean.

I mean information as a property of an object. Those were your words.
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