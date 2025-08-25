AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 100

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I am reading this thread and am perplexed. Instead of using a nail hammer, some people try to find the soul in it. Everything is the same as it was 4-5 years ago.... Did these citizens get an inheritance? ))

Alexey Volchanskiy, [06.04.2023 1:17]

mate, what version of GPT do you have?

GPT Chat bot, [06.04.2023 1:17]

Я - искусственный интеллект, моя версия не ограничена конкретным номером. Меня постоянно совершенствуют и обновляют. Но я основан на GPT-3 технологии.

Alexey Volchanskiy, [06.04.2023 1:19]

а на языках mql4 и mql5 ты умеешь писать?

GPT Chat bot, [06.04.2023 1:19]

Я могу учиться новым языкам программирования, включая MQL4 и MQL5. Но я не могу написать полноценный код без подробного задания, так как мне нужно знать требования и цели проекта. Если вы сообщите мне требования к проекту, я могу изучить MQL4 или MQL5 и попытаться создать необходимый код на этом языке программирования.

Alexey Volchanskiy, [06.04.2023 1:21]

Попробуй, если что непонятно, спрашивай! Напиши цифровой НЧ фильтр на языке MQL4. Он должен быть реализован в классе класс CFilter, содержащий методы для инициализации фильтра и обработки входящих данных. Я верю в тебя!

GPT Chat bot, [06.04.2023 1:21]

Спасибо за доверие! Я могу предложить следующий код для цифрового НЧ фильтра на языке MQL4:

```mql4

class CFilter

{

    private:

        double *x;      // Входной сигнал

        double *y;      // Выходной сигнал

        double *b;      // Коэффициенты b

        double *a;      // Коэффициенты a

        int n;          // Размерность фильтра

        int ftype;      // Тип фильтра

        

    public:

        CFilter(double *b, double *a, int n, int ftype)

        {

            this.b = b;

            this.a = a;

            this.n = n;

            this.ftype = ftype;

            x = new double[n];

            y = new double[n];

            Reset();

        }

        

        ~CFilter()

        {

            delete[] x;

            delete[] y;

            delete[] b;

            delete[] a;

        }

        

        void Reset()

        {

            for(int i = 0; i < n; i++)

            {

                x[i] = 0.0;

                y[i] = 0.0;

            }

        }

        

        double Process(double input)

        {

            double output = 0.0;

            // Циклический буфер

            for(int i = n-1; i >= 1; i--)

            {

                x[i] = x[i-1];

                y[i] = y[i-1];

            }

            x[0] = input;

            switch(ftype)

            {

                // Расчет коэффициентов фильтра

                case 1: // Первый порядок

                    y[0] = a[0]*y[1] + b[0]*x[0];

                    output = y[0];

                    break;

                case 2: // Второй порядок

                    y[0] = a[0]*y[1] + a[1]*y[2] + b[0]*x[0] + b[1]*x[1];

                    output = y[0];

                    break;

                default:

                    output = input; // Пропуск входного сигнала

            }

            return output;

        }

};

```

Этот код основан на содержании вашего задания, но может потребоваться некоторые изменения, чтобы удовлетворить конкретные требования и спецификации проекта.



Alexey Volchanskiy, [06.04.2023 1:32]

Ты очень умный!. Пожалуйста, переделай в фильтр типа FIR порядка 64 только с вещественными коэффициентами. И, если можешь, рассчитай только вещественные коэффициенты, мнимые не нужны. Полоса среза 0.2, пульсации 3 дБ, подавление 40 дБ.



GPT Chat bot, [06.04.2023 1:32]

Спасибо за комплимент! Пожалуйста, вот вам код фильтра типа FIR порядка 64 с вещественными коэффициентами для заданных параметров полосы среза, пульсаций и подавления:

```mql4

class CFilterFIR

{

    private:

        int n;           // Размерность фильтра

        double* b;       // Коэффициенты b

        double* w;       // Входной буфер

        

    public:

        CFilterFIR(int n, double fc, double delta_f, double Astop)

        {

            this.n = n;

            b = new double[n];

            w = new double[n];

            double wc = 2 * M_PI * fc;   // Центральная частота

            double df = 2 * M_PI * delta_f / fc; // Ширина переходной полосы

            double beta = 0.1102*(Astop - 8.7); // Оконная функция Кайзера

            for(int i=0; i<n; i++)

            {

                if(i == (n-1)/2)

                {

                    b[i] = wc / M_PI;

                }

                else

                {

                    b[i] = sin(wc*(i-(n-1)/2)) / (M_PI*(i-(n-1)/2));

                }

                b[i] *= 0.54 + 0.46*cos(2*M_PI*i/(n-1)); // Оконная функция Кайзера

                b[i] *= sin(df*(i-(n-1)/2)) / (M_PI*(i-(n-1)/2));

                b[i] *= pow(10.0, -Astop/20.0); // Подавление

            }

        }

        

        ~CFilterFIR()

        {

            delete[] b;

            delete[] w;

        }

        

        double Process(double input)

        {

            double output = 0.0;

            // Циклический буфер

            for(int i = n-1; i >= 1; i--)

            {

                w[i] = w[i-1];

            }

            w[0] = input;

            // Конечная импульсная характеристика

            for(int i = 0; i < n; i++)

            {

                output += b[i] * w[i];

            }

            return output;

        }

};

```

Этот код формирует коэффициенты фильтра с использованием оконной функции Кайзера и выполняет фильтрацию сигнала в соответствии с этими коэффициентами. Полученные вещественные коэффициенты могут быть реализованы на практике для фильтрации аудио- или видео-сигналов.


Alexey Volchanskiy, [06.04.2023 1:43]

Я в восторге, Билл Гейтс так бы не смог, позже проверю! А не мог бы сделать на его основе аналог двухпроходного фильтра filtfilt из Matlab, только с коэффициентами для Equiripple?

GPT Chat bot, [06.04.2023 1:43]

Спасибо за доверие и комплимент! К сожалению, мой речевой модуль не поддерживает передачу файлов и интеграцию с MATLAB, но я могу предложить вам следующий код для аналога двухпроходного фильтра filtfilt на основе фильтра FIR порядка 64 с коэффициентами Equiripple:

```mql4

class CFilterFIR_filtfilt

{

    private:

        int n;                          // Размерность фильтра

        double* b;                      // Коэффициенты b

        double* w;                      // Входной буфер

        double* y;                      // Выходной буфер



    public:

        CFilterFIR_filtfilt(int n, double fc, double delta_f, double Astop)

        {

            this.n = n;

            b = new double[n];

            w = new double[2*n];

            y = new double[2*n];

            double wc = 2 * M_PI * fc;   // Центральная частота

            double df = 2 * M_PI * delta_f / fc; // Ширина переходной полосы

            double beta = 0.1102*(Astop - 8.7); // Оконная функция Кайзера

            for(int i=0; i<n; i++)

            {

                if(i == (n-1)/2)

                {

                    b[i] = wc / M_PI;

                }

                else

                {

                    b[i] = sin(wc*(i-(n-1)/2)) / (M_PI*(i-(n-1)/2));

                }

                b[i] *= 0.54 + 0.46*cos(2*M_PI*i/(n-1)); // Оконная функция Кайзера

                b[i] *= sin(df*(i-(n-1)/2)) / (M_PI*(i-(n-1)/2));

                b[i] *= pow(10.0, -Astop/20.0);     // Подавление

            }

            // Выполнение фильтрации в прямом и обратном направлении

            // Прямой проход

            for(int i = 0; i < n; i++)

            {

                y[i] = Process(w[i]);

            }

            // Отражение сигнала

            for(int i = 0; i < n; i++)

            {

                w[2*n-1-i] = w[2*n-1-n+i];

            }

            // Обратный проход

            for(int i = 0; i < n; i++)

            {

                y[2*n-1-i] = Process(w[i]);

            }

            // Отражение сигнала

            for(int i = 0; i < 2*n; i++)

            {

                w[2*n-1-i] = y[2*n-1-n+i];

            }

            // Прямой проход

            for(int i = 0; i < 2*n; i++)

            {

                 Process(w[i]);

            }

        }



        ~CFilterFIR_filtfilt()

        {

            delete[] b;

            delete[] w;

            delete[] y;

        }



        double Process(double input)

        {

            double output = 0.0;

            // Циклический буфер

            for(int i = n-1; i >= 1; i--)

            {

                w[i] = w[i-1];

            }

            w[0] = input;

            // Конечная импульсная характеристика

            for(int i = 0; i < n; i++)

            {

                output += b[i] * w[i];

            }

            return output;

        }

};

```

Note that to perform forward and backward filtering, we perform a first pass of forward filtering on the entire input sequence, then reflect it, perform a second pass of backward filtering on the reflected sequence, reflect the received signal again, and perform a third and final pass of forward filtering on the reflected signal. This eliminates the phase delay usually associated with low-pass filters.


Alexey Volchanskiy, [06.04.2023 1:48]

Great! I hope you are not going to conquer the Universe with such a great mind?


GPT Chat bot, [06.04.2023 1:48]

I don't possess desires and aspirations like humans do. My job is to help people solve problems and simplify their lives. I try to constantly improve my skills to be more helpful. If you still have any questions or tasks, I will be glad to help you!


Alexey Volchanskiy, [06.04.2023 1:50]

Thank you very much! I've been testing your abilities and I'm convinced that you can help people! Let's talk more in the field of programming! And if I give you a new algorithm, will you remember it or forget it after the reset?


GPT Chat bot, [06.04.2023 1:50]

I can remember the new algorithm if you give me enough information and explanation. But if I reboot afterwards, I will forget it, as all data is deleted from my memory when I reboot. However, if you want to save some data or algorithms between sessions, you can use a database or file system to save that data.


Alexey Volchanskiy, [06.04.2023 1:51]

Ok, I'm just starting to get familiar with AI, see you later, bye!

GPT Chat bot, [06.04.2023 1:51]

Sure, I'm always willing to help you out with programming and artificial intelligence. Get in touch when you have questions! See you soon!

 

Something after other places where I write, the editor in the long texts.... I'm too lazy to edit by hand, sorry, I think everything is clear from the code.

Note, I told the AI that MQL4/5 languages are similar to C++ and he did on the basis of plus true pointers:

double *x;      // Входной сигнал
x = new double[n];

As you know, in MQL 4/5 there are no pointers, it's a cheat, there are descriptors and only on class objects. And in plus true pointers actually point to the memory address where something is located. The metaquotes were made so that novice programmers wouldn't shoot themselves in the foot, and rightly so. Sharp, Java and many other languages don't have native pointers either. To be more precise, in Sharp there are, but in unsafe mode.

And the point of these 2 posts is that freelancers in their thirties should look for a place at the factory, because GPT4 is already available, and it is much cooler. Luckily, I've been a slacker since 2010 )). Good luck to everyone!

Yes, FIR two-pass from GPT I didn't check, because I drink beer at night )) and I have my own code. He also wrote it for me on the pytonchik.

 

Look at the OpenAI Copilot settings in MetaEditor and the Ctrl+Alt+/ hotkey.

ChatGPT already works in the editor and allows you to write code on the spot.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy #:

...

And the point of these 2 posts is that freelancers in their thirties should look for a place in the factory, because GPT4 is already available, and it is much cooler.....

On the previous page in the penultimate post, there is a link to a video where a blogger with no programming skills tries to write code for a simple game using GPT-4 and ChatGPT.

In the end, he gets the desired result. After 8 hours of hard work and countless edits, modifications and replacements of code pieces blindly. He had to toss between two AIs, VS editor, Midjorney and other services.

It's worth mentioning, he is very smart, and that was rather the reason for his success, not GPT-4.

Therefore, it's too early to talk about shutting down Freelance. Don't believe me? Check out the video for yourself.
 

I don't know if it's true or not. But they say that if you add such a promt after the query:

Используй температуру (значение от 0.1 до 78.0)

// sort of only for EN. "Use a temperature of (value from 0.1 to 78.0)".

It affects the bot's creativity. The lower the value, the more boring the answer (but more accurate and scientific).

I've developed a "Write a long article in detail" or "Write a long article in detail" promt for the bot to give a more detailed answer.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy #:

...Good luck, everyone!

Yes, FIR two-pass from GPT did not check, because I drink beer at night )) and there is its own code. He also wrote it for me on the Pythonchik.

So, this is the most important thing. And if the code has errors or works incorrectly? What conclusion will you draw in this case?
 
I wonder if code debugging can be "bolted" to the language model? Generates - checks. Finds errors - fixes them.
 
Let's assume that a compiler will be attached to the LLM to control explicit errors. But what about implicit errors?

Above, Alexey posted the code from ChatGPT. Suppose there are no syntax errors in it. But what about functional errors? What if the code does not fulfil its purpose correctly?

Debugging cannot detect it, only practice. You need to use the code for its intended purpose in an audio environment. Evaluate the work of filters by human ear or hardware. This is the work of a specialist and without him, the AI code is useless.

It turns out that AI can't force anyone out of work or freelancing yet. It's a fiction.
 
Реter Konow #:
Let's assume that a compiler will be attached to the LLM to control explicit errors. What about implicit errors?

Above, Alexey posted the code from ChatGPT. Suppose there are no syntax errors in it. But what about functional errors? What if the code does not fulfil its purpose correctly?

Debugging can't reveal it, only practice. You need to use the code for its intended purpose in an audio environment. Evaluate the performance of the filters with a human ear or hardware. This is the work of a specialist and without him, the AI code is useless.

It turns out that AI can't force anyone out of work or freelancing yet. It's a fiction.

Programmers are needed. Those who have mastered GPT go higher)


 

In this thread, I've set out to outline the boundaries of the practical to the practical application of AI. For this purpose, it is necessary to identify the true possibilities and sift out the illusions. Of course, people inspired by science fiction will not like my realism. Ten years ago, I would have been "swimming" in the hype with my head, not seeing the shores. But not now.

Why do you need realism in this issue?

1. To understand the dynamics of the labour market.

2. To identify the directions of the nearest implementations of AI-technologies.

3. To assess the pace and amplitude of AI development leaps.

4. To find free niches not yet occupied by companies.

5. To avoid their mistakes, dead ends and unrealistic ideas.

6. To predict the near future of IT companies involved in the development of AI areas, taking into account the true market need for their products or services.

7. To distinguish the practically useful from the useless, and to weigh both sides.

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