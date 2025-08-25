AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 100
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I am reading this thread and am perplexed. Instead of using a nail hammer, some people try to find the soul in it. Everything is the same as it was 4-5 years ago.... Did these citizens get an inheritance? ))
Alexey Volchanskiy, [06.04.2023 1:17]
mate, what version of GPT do you have?
Note that to perform forward and backward filtering, we perform a first pass of forward filtering on the entire input sequence, then reflect it, perform a second pass of backward filtering on the reflected sequence, reflect the received signal again, and perform a third and final pass of forward filtering on the reflected signal. This eliminates the phase delay usually associated with low-pass filters.
Alexey Volchanskiy, [06.04.2023 1:48]
Great! I hope you are not going to conquer the Universe with such a great mind?
GPT Chat bot, [06.04.2023 1:48]
I don't possess desires and aspirations like humans do. My job is to help people solve problems and simplify their lives. I try to constantly improve my skills to be more helpful. If you still have any questions or tasks, I will be glad to help you!
Alexey Volchanskiy, [06.04.2023 1:50]
Thank you very much! I've been testing your abilities and I'm convinced that you can help people! Let's talk more in the field of programming! And if I give you a new algorithm, will you remember it or forget it after the reset?
GPT Chat bot, [06.04.2023 1:50]
I can remember the new algorithm if you give me enough information and explanation. But if I reboot afterwards, I will forget it, as all data is deleted from my memory when I reboot. However, if you want to save some data or algorithms between sessions, you can use a database or file system to save that data.
Alexey Volchanskiy, [06.04.2023 1:51]
Ok, I'm just starting to get familiar with AI, see you later, bye!
GPT Chat bot, [06.04.2023 1:51]
Sure, I'm always willing to help you out with programming and artificial intelligence. Get in touch when you have questions! See you soon!
Something after other places where I write, the editor in the long texts.... I'm too lazy to edit by hand, sorry, I think everything is clear from the code.
Note, I told the AI that MQL4/5 languages are similar to C++ and he did on the basis of plus true pointers:
As you know, in MQL 4/5 there are no pointers, it's a cheat, there are descriptors and only on class objects. And in plus true pointers actually point to the memory address where something is located. The metaquotes were made so that novice programmers wouldn't shoot themselves in the foot, and rightly so. Sharp, Java and many other languages don't have native pointers either. To be more precise, in Sharp there are, but in unsafe mode.
And the point of these 2 posts is that freelancers in their thirties should look for a place at the factory, because GPT4 is already available, and it is much cooler. Luckily, I've been a slacker since 2010 )). Good luck to everyone!
Yes, FIR two-pass from GPT I didn't check, because I drink beer at night )) and I have my own code. He also wrote it for me on the pytonchik.
Look at the OpenAI Copilot settings in MetaEditor and the Ctrl+Alt+/ hotkey.
ChatGPT already works in the editor and allows you to write code on the spot.
...
And the point of these 2 posts is that freelancers in their thirties should look for a place in the factory, because GPT4 is already available, and it is much cooler.....
I don't know if it's true or not. But they say that if you add such a promt after the query:
Используй температуру (значение от 0.1 до 78.0)
// sort of only for EN. "Use a temperature of (value from 0.1 to 78.0)".
It affects the bot's creativity. The lower the value, the more boring the answer (but more accurate and scientific).
I've developed a "Write a long article in detail" or "Write a long article in detail" promt for the bot to give a more detailed answer.
...Good luck, everyone!
Yes, FIR two-pass from GPT did not check, because I drink beer at night )) and there is its own code. He also wrote it for me on the Pythonchik.
Let's assume that a compiler will be attached to the LLM to control explicit errors. What about implicit errors?
Programmers are needed. Those who have mastered GPT go higher)
In this thread, I've set out to outline the boundaries of the practical to the practical application of AI. For this purpose, it is necessary to identify the true possibilities and sift out the illusions. Of course, people inspired by science fiction will not like my realism. Ten years ago, I would have been "swimming" in the hype with my head, not seeing the shores. But not now.
Why do you need realism in this issue?
1. To understand the dynamics of the labour market.
2. To identify the directions of the nearest implementations of AI-technologies.
3. To assess the pace and amplitude of AI development leaps.
4. To find free niches not yet occupied by companies.
5. To avoid their mistakes, dead ends and unrealistic ideas.
6. To predict the near future of IT companies involved in the development of AI areas, taking into account the true market need for their products or services.
7. To distinguish the practically useful from the useless, and to weigh both sides.