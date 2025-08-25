AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 107
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
My reasoning is directed at:
Progress (whatever it may be) cannot be stopped - it will continue with or without us. we should not slow down anything - it is pointless and unproductive, we need to benefit from technologies and look to the future.
I don't think anyone in their right mind would "animate" modern AI, there is neither soul nor mind there, but AI does not become less useful in everyday tasks. the efficiency and productivity of human intellectual labour is already increasing, it's great. why all these arguments about the "limits of development and implementation" - it's not clear.
Oh, no. What's going on in the world goes far beyond the sensory capabilities of man. So he's always dealing with a reflection of only a part of what's going on outside. He judges what's going on out there by that reflection. Without ever encountering it directly. Distortions arise along the path of "sensation-perception-consciousness". Moreover, the "picture of reality" is not formed here and now, but is formed from gradually accumulated signals. And if at the same time the world has time to change, changing signals, the understanding of the world always has a lagging character (this is, for example, very actual in cognition of complex things, phenomena and other people). It is like with the image of the sky, the light from the stars of which has been travelling to us for millions-billions of years, we see only the past.
We cannot stop progress (whatever it may be) - it will continue with or without us. we should not slow down anything - it is pointless and unproductive, we need to benefit from technology and look to the future.
I don't think anyone in their right mind would "animate" modern AI, there is neither soul nor mind there, but AI does not become less useful in everyday tasks. the efficiency and productivity of human intellectual labour is already increasing, it's great. why all these arguments about "limits of development and implementation" - it's not clear.
1. I don't have the goal of stopping technological progress.
1. then these considerations are incomprehensible.
2. who is delusional here? I haven't seen anyone here who would "animate" AI.
3. it increases. i speak for myself. i throw a piece of code and ask you to optimise the code taking into account the requirement to increase speed and get the result. simplification, code acceleration, help with logical constructions in the code, all this saves a lot of time and increases the quality of the result.
4. While you are discussing boundaries and niches, everything will already be occupied.
...
3. increases. I speak for myself. I throw a piece of code and ask you to optimise the code taking into account the requirement to increase speed and get the result. simplification, code acceleration, help with logical constructions in the code, all this saves a lot of time and increases the quality of the result.
...
If your LLM experience proves to increase the efficiency of intellectual labour, this can be taken into account. Whether this is the case for professionals from other fields remains to be seen.
Architects, landscape designers - anywhere and anything can be improved and optimised with the help of AI. I am not talking about a complete replacement of professions, but as an effective tool in work it is quite suitable. And is a revolution necessary?
Take architects or designers - can you imagine what it is like to draw a building, machinery, in detail? Nowadays it is easier and faster to do it, the initial base is created with the help of AI and a person works out the details.
Or, in sci-fi films we see huge cities-ships, I always thought - how much labour and time is needed to work out and create such a giant in reality... and now it is no longer a fantasy, such cities-ships with artificial gravity (due to rotation) can be developed and built in the shortest possible time. and everything that does not touch - everything will be much more achievable and accessible.
Link to original news story - https://www.insider.com/chatgpt-passes-medical-exam-diagnoses-rare-condition-2023-4?amp
Link to original news story - https://www.insider.com/chatgpt-passes-medical-exam-diagnoses-rare-condition-2023-4?amp
Why do you need a language model in diagnostics? A normal programme would do just as well. You enter symptoms in the field, press "enter", and get the result in the form of a list of probable diseases.
So? The neuron passed her medical exam. Where's that neuronka? Forgotten, it didn't have mass adoption. And GPT4 (then 5) will soon be in every iron.
That's the difference. AI is now a trend that will be implemented everywhere.
Better ask yourself: if GPT4 and MJ5 will be in everyone's hands, in what areas will they be used?
Good thing doesn't mean popular, popular doesn't mean good. And if it is both, then the world is changing.