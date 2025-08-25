AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 103
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Remember when I suggested that the news to keep AI from being smarter than GPT4 for at least six months was mere PR?
Then I reminded you that GPT5 was going to come out sometime in December anyway, which is later than six months. So there was no resonance in the news.
Now, pay attention. Elon Musk is the Co-Founder of Open AI, the same one that is developing GPT4.
This is just a PR stunt that was a success. The whole world wrote the news.
Musk is constantly manipulating the news, creating it and making mad dough on the stock market.
He recently changed his Twitter avatar to his crypto dog and what? It went up, as if on demand.
When the whole world is watching you, you become the richest man in the world in such a simple way (you create news, get profit from the exchange).
We have already talked about the possibilities of manipulation. If they exist, they will be used by interested subjects, which is what we see in fact.
I got the key from my ChatGPT account and connected it to Copilot without any problems. It remains to understand what it's all for)))
I got the key from my ChatGPT account and connected it to Copilot without any problems. It remains to understand what it's all for)))
Similarly, got access yesterday, gave free tokens for $18.
You don't have to be so afraid of AI!
It is better to know what it has been taught than to ignore it with the fear of the unknown that some people harbour when faced with new and unknown technologies or changes in society.
Very useful neural network and most importantly useful, in fact neural networks are our future, and present,
so I would promote the topic of neural networks because it is a very handy thing for anyone.
A very useful neural network and most importantly useful
:))all true, but still useful.
On a personal example: I have very basic and superficial knowledge in programming, I have been digging CodeBase for a long time, I found an interesting advisor for myself, what I could complete myself, but a number of points I could not implement or the implementation did not work as intended. As soon as it became possible to use ChatGPT, I tried to upload code to it for analysis and editing, but came across a limitation on the number of characters. I asked a question in chat, how to bypass the limitation, he advised to upload the file to Github, after that he successfully read it using the link. Then I set tasks, got pieces of code, finally, after a small number of hours I got the desired result. Very satisfied.
"Auto-GPT" - (link: https: //github.com/Torantulino/Auto-GPT?ysclid=lg6illvksj204273156)(analogues:"babyagi" and"JARVIS" from Microsoft)
(There is a video demonstration on the page.)
//===========================================
Description: " An experimental open-source attempt to make GPT-4 fully autonomous."
"Auto-GPT is an experimental open-source application that demonstrates the capabilities of the GPT-4 language model. As one of the first examples of GPT-4 running fully aut onomously, Auto-GPT pushes the boundaries of what is possible with artificial intelligence."
Requirements:
Installation:
To install Auto-GPT, follow the steps below:
Make sure you have all of the above requirements, if not, install/get them. The following commands should be executed in a CMD, Bash or Powershell window. To do this, go to a folder on your computer, click on the folder path at the top and type CMD, then press Enter.
Clone the repository: you need to have Git installed for this step, but you can simply download the zip file by clicking the button at the top of this page point_up git clone https://github.com/Torantulino/Auto-GPT.git.
Usage:
Speech Mode:
//===========================================
The programme allows you to set complex tasks for GPT-4 and deploy a decision tree following an approved plan.
Wecan call it a "wrapper programme" of G PT-4. It significantly extends its capabilities by running a special "self-management" loop. A human sets an initial task and asks for a solution plan. The AI executes. Next, Auto-GPT forces the model to follow the items in its own plan, up to the end result or stop by the user.
Read more in this video: ( AI That Learns: We're Closer To AGI Than You Think - YouTube )
ChatGPT reminded me of how we students tried to curry favour with our teachers and thought we were the smartest.
В данной фразе запятых не нужно, поскольку это простое предложение без союзов и вводных слов. Если бы предложение начиналось с вводных слов, то запятые были бы необходимы, например:
Commas are placed before and after the introductory words "in this case".
The phrase "Execution cannot be pardoned" is an aphorism which means that the commission of a serious crime should be punishable and should not go unpunished, and the execution of the death penalty should be imminent and should not allow for pardon.
However, in today's society, opinion on the death penalty varies and some countries have banned the death penalty. Therefore, this aphorism can also be seen as a philosophical statement that any act should be followed by responsibility.
Thus, the end result of the execution of this phrase depends on the context in which it is used.
Putting a comma in this case changes the meaning of the phrase and can be interpreted as an appeal for pardon. That is, if a comma is placed between the words "cannot" and "pardon", it means that the death penalty should not be applied and the possibility of pardon should be applied instead.
Thus, placing a comma in this case changes the meaning and content of the phrase. However, it should be noted that the original formulation of this phrase without commas ("Execution cannot be pardoned") is classic and more common.
Working 3 jobs is no longer the limit.
The guy on Twitter showed off his workplace
ChatGPT AI Made Me A $100,000 TRADING STRATEGY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jh5rJskkEkU& ab_channel=HumbledTrader