AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 99
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So, a person will voluntarily deprive himself of his body and become an iron (or not an iron, maybe plastic) with electronic stuffing of indeterminate geometric shape?
Yes, I did not take into account such a variant of the historical process)).
Yes, this variant of the development of the historical process I did not take into account.))
Well, you see!)))) anything can happen, up to the unthinkable.
there is always a certain chain of events, the universe is so organised, you can't confuse the effect with the cause, although it's not exact.
perhaps the quantum nature of the universe generates local time loops and probabilistic civilisations always create themselves. they return to the past and stir up protobullion, from which they themselves emerge later on.
Flying clots of energy - ball lightnings, behaving very sensibly at times, are not mechanical civilisations? Flying saucers and other "alien stuff" are not local species of beings from the future?
all over the world they find ancient ruined, melted down radioactive cities. creatures from the future think "whatever we do, these ancient sheep end up in a nuclear disaster!" .....
Well, I decided to look for a practical application for GPT
It's pretty good at creating chords for songs. Whether it finds them in the database, I don't know.
I also liked the promt feature, "Write 10 shocking facts about ________________."
Sitting there, dabbling for an hour, probably. In general, lists (various) rule.
Learned a new word "Overshocking", which does not know Yandex and Google).
Turned on logic and tried the translator.
I think the main practical side of GPT is recycling information (shortening, squeezing out the main thing). By the way, there are 2 companies that do business on selling "Book Summaries". I think GPT will help them a lot.
I have one folder of docs that I have been collecting for a very long time.
As soon as the technology becomes available, I'll pop it into a bot and ask it to write a book that contains a logical sequential narrative that contains a squeeze of at least 80% of the material provided, and 20% it can take from its base for a logical connection.
I hope they'll let me download it to my computer. I want a mate, a wife and a lover, and I don't want my secrets to be sent to the internet. I'll set it up for myself and communicate with all three of them in the allotted time.
And in general, it's time to make a real personal account for the chat room. You pay for tokens/memory. Chat adapts to you, remembers all your correspondence with him, has access to your phone, calls you and talks to you in a voice you have set up to remind you about Gali's birthday, because you forgot last time it was ugly.
I predict that LC with a personal chat. Soon. Another +$20 subscription +$10 per memory unit.
Want to know how strong GPT-4 is in programming?
Watch the video: https: //www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyKKhxYJ4U4&list=PLwsc0Oqqkbu0fJrPWLFf9heFxzJ4R6t4N&index=1
1- A blogger, who doesn't know programming and is not oriented in the development environment, sets himself a task, to write a simple game on java script, using GPT-4 as his personal freelance programmer. From his own skills, only on copypaste. Does not read or understand the code himself.
2. For code puts Visual Studio editor. For generating images (backgroud and character), turns to Midjorney.
3. TK is a simple Mario-style game. The character runs on platforms hanging in the air, jumps over gaps, collects coins. 2D space. The simplest physics. Movements: forward, backward, jump. If falls down from the platform - Game Over.
4. Additional tasks in the TOR:
5. Blogger turns to GPT-4, puts out the ToR and asks to write the code of the game.
6. During many hours he has a dialogue with GPT-4, in the following format:
In the end, the blogger finally got the desired result from GPT-4, but you can evaluate what it cost him and what the result was only by watching the video.
I think this video should be watched by everyone who is afraid that soon they will start firing programmers. I've never seen a clearer demonstration of GPT-4's real capabilities in coding and, in general, in helping a person to solve a complex problem.
...
5. Blogger turns to GPT-4, puts out the ToR and asks to write the game code.
6. During many hours he has a dialogue with GPT-4, in the following format:
It's worth noting here that at first the blogger didn't have a TOR, and didn't know how to make one. He asked ChatGPT, and the latter outlined a step-by-step plan for creating a game. Next, the blogger consistently entered the points of the plan into the prompt window, got pieces of code. Then, he copied, pasted, looked at the result and went back. And so on, with each amendment.
Conclusions:
Suppose we decided to teach the AI to visually recognise a game to independently find errors, refactor the code and follow the gameplay specified in the TOR. Then, we will need video clips of dozens or hundreds of thematic games in conjunction with their code. How realistic this is, it's hard to say. There is an incredible amount of data. Learning from a stream of visual information is done by Tesla, but there is only one "gameplay" there, with a set of the same objects and rules.
Any tool has to be smart to use. To me as a super smart manual is defined for today GPT. You don't need to read all the manuals, the main thing is to understand what should work and how and to ask the right question.
SPSS IBM with the first time for half an hour understood how to make calculations of Spearman's correlation with GPT. I would probably read the manual for a day myself).
The child's psychology diploma helped))))