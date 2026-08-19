Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 247

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List of 120 standard 3-Way Pairs combinations:
 

Just how does it help for profit :)

Nothing.

Files:
TRIO_PAIRS.txt  55 kb
FOUR_PAIRS.txt  72 kb
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Just how does it help for profit :)

Nothing.

you must have solved the moderator's puzzle:


"open a crookedly-written private link". :-)


it just lists the combinations or something...

what's the hidden meaning?

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

you must have solved the moderator's puzzle:

"open a crookedly-written private link." :-)

there were just lists of combinations or something...

what's the hidden meaning?

I've had these files on my computer for at least 10 years.

It's a shame to delete them, even though they're useless.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

I've had these files on my computer for at least 10 years.

It's a shame to delete them, even though they're useless.

What's your personal favorite combination? (least useless)

 

awaiting another attempt to successfully edit the link :-)

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

What is your personal favourite combination? (least useless)

Flush royale
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

you must have solved the moderator's puzzle:


"open a crookedly-written private link." :-)


there were just lists of combinations or something....

What's the hidden meaning?

The point is that there's no repeating an instrument in three pairs.

If there were two pairs, that would be Vitaly's approach.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

the point is that there is no repetition of the instrument in three pairs.

If there were two pairs, that would be Vitaly's approach.

permutations are now kept in separate files for years and passed on under a terrible secret ?

what is this shitty world coming to?

 
mvf358 #:

NZDJPY

Is it by correlation replacement?
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