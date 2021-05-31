Need to report a bug with synthetic chart generation - missing candle wicks on M1
smimon: Can anyone please tell me the correct place to make a bug report for the issue below?
On the post for your terminal version, e.g. New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2875: Improvements and fixes - General - MQL5 programming forum 2021.03.31Don't forget to include a code example to reproduce the issue.
Or in the Russian thread //www.mql5.com/ru/forum/347385 so the developers will look on to it (with some elaboration, or codes to reproduce the bug, and may be more).
William Roeder:
On the post for your terminal version, e.g. New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2875: Improvements and fixes - General - MQL5 programming forum 2021.03.31Don't forget to include a code example to reproduce the issue.
Or in the Russian thread //www.mql5.com/ru/forum/347385 so the developers will look on to it (with some elaboration, or codes to reproduce the bug, and may be more).
Many thanks, I'll do that
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Can anyone please tell me the correct place to make a bug report for the issue below?
Since the last update, 99% of M1 bars which are calculated for synthetic charts using history bars (ie bars that are not being calculated on the fly whilst the terminal is running) have no upper and lower wicks.
Example, for a US dollar index which is calculated by averaging its pairs with the formula:
(1 / AUDUSD) * USDCAD * USDCHF * (1 / EURUSD) * (1 / GBPUSD) * (1 / NZDUSD) * (USDJPY / 100)
High-res version: https://i.imgur.com/w0OCIpe.png
Behaviour only observed since the last update went out - prior to this synthetic charts were calculating correctly.