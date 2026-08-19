Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 259
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Thanks. I'll take a closer look from the big screen....
Here are a couple of other crosses: AUDNZD / CADCHF
Counting from 01.10 to 08.11 = trading month and week
--
As you can see from the equity indicator (the lowest one), the pair goes +-100$ with lots 0.08/0.1 (such a coefficient due to the cost of a pip and volatility).
That is, you can enter these pairs on Monday, equity is now in the minus and will grow again.
This is not trading cross through majors, which in the end does not work, and will not work.
Here are a couple of other crosses: AUDNZD / CADCHF
Counting from 01.10 to 08.11 = trading month and week
--
As you can see from the equity indicator (the lowest one), the pair goes +-100$ with lots 0.08/0.1 (such a coefficient due to the cost of a point and volatility).
That is, you can enter these pairs on Monday, equity is now in the negative and will grow again.
This is not trading cross through majors, which in the end does not work, and will not work.
What do we end up trading AUDNZD / CADCHF?
Sort of synthetic with 4 pairs
AUDUSD
NZDUSD
USDCAD
USDCHF
Only with smaller spread, commission, swaps and absolutely different movement
Let's compare the equity chart of two crosses AUDNZD (buy) / CADCHF(sell)
--
And equity chart for 4 majors.
--
As we can see, the difference is significant (the lowest indicator).
Conclusion: trading through majors is a way to "nowhere"
What do we end up trading AUDNZD / CADCHF?
Something like synthetics with 4 pairs
AUDUSD
NZDUSD
USDCAD
USDCHF
Only with lower spread, commission, swaps and completely different movement
Let's compare the equity chart of two crosses AUDNZD (buy) / CADCHF(sell)
--
And equity chart for 4 majors
--
As you can see, the difference is significant (the lowest indicator).
Conclusion: trading through majors is a way "to nowhere"
This is how the week closed, the system is designed for small profit, there is no 100500% per month, but it is reliable.
Such systems are not interesting - everyone needs a lot and at once.
The chart is not beautiful due to minus/plus closures
The last closing with a plus of a couple of dollars - I showed it earlier, so the growth is a couple of millimetres.
This is how the week closed, the system is designed for small profits, there is no 100500% per month, but it is reliable.
Such systems are not interesting - everyone needs a lot and at once.
The chart is not beautiful due to minus/plus closures
The last close with a plus of a couple of dollars - I showed it earlier, so the growth is a couple of millimetres.
That's basically right, the positive leg is bigger than the negative leg.
Here are a couple of other crosses: AUDNZD / CADCHF
Counting from 01.10 to 08.11 = trading month and week
--
As you can see from the equity indicator (the lowest one), the pair goes +-100$ with lots 0.08/0.1 (such a coefficient due to the cost of a point and volatility).
That is, you can enter these pairs on Monday, equity is now in the negative and will grow again.
This is not trading cross through majors, which in the end does not work, and will not work.
while trading audusd-usdcad both on demo and real..... on min lots and min averaging....
small
That's basically right, the positive leg is bigger than the negative leg.
The signal is excellent, opened a couple more for the weekend
This is how the week closed, the system is designed for small profits, there is no 100500% per month, but it is reliable.
Such systems are not interesting - everyone needs a lot and at once.
The chart is not beautiful due to minus/plus closures
The last close with a plus of a couple of dollars - I showed it earlier, so the growth is a couple of millimetres.
That's how it is for me.
at the end of the week, the dip is the new helpers are allowed into the account.