Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 248
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permutations are now kept in separate files for years and passed on under a terrible secret ?
what is this shitty world coming to?
for those who trade "shifts/shifts",
hat (description) of an algorithm that converges to a "sliding" very quickly.
You can use it to make a toolz that objectively selects the most "scattered pairs" of all. Comprehend and make it into an indicator, for example.
for those who trade in "shifters/sliders",
the header (description) of an algorithm that converges to a "sliding" very quickly.
You can use it to make a toolz that objectively selects the most "scattered pairs" of all. Comprehend and make it into an indicator, for example.
О! Thanks. I will definitely check it out....
О! Thanks. I'll definitely check it out....
There are three constants to look at...
What's the point?
Especially since the comment to the constants is waiting for a signal.
There's no need to wait, the price moves as it wants.
There are three constants to look at...
to schedule a viewing, what's the point?
Especially since the comment to the constants is a signal expectation
There is no need to wait, the price moves as it wants.
Rena - open the casket of trades on the triangle!!!! Profit elegant want!!! ;-)
It won't open. Because it's not there. In the treugu.
There are three constants to look at...
to schedule a viewing, what's the point?
Especially since the comment to the constants is a signal expectation
There is no need to wait, the price moves as it wants.
There are no signal expectations there.
This is the basic algorithm of the maker (it also says SpotMaker). You hold limits, buy and sell immediately.
In reality, there are no PERCENTS% and virtual limits - in reality, BOC limits are quickly put in a spread of 1-2 pips.
All parameters were only to emulate this in MT and watch post-effects. Actually from the parameters and the fact that trading is behind the spread it comes down to "spreads".
And I'm like this, because I need to learn to read between the lines and not trade crosses through majors.
~$12 profit
thanks Vitalya - practising - immediately pours from two legs.... :-) in the moment
I want to add equity trawl to the robot... not only on signals, so that I can make some money - but also to take my own trawls.... :-)
thanks Vitalya - practising - immediately pours from two legs.... :-) in the moment
I want to add equity trawl to the robot... not only on signals, so that I can make some money - but also to take my own trawls.... :-)
I've tried it before
Not always....
I don't know
I've tried it before
Not always....
I don't know
there is a theme there - what can be according to TS (crossing of spread symbols lines) - on exit from a pose can give - can not give... :-)
and in the interval of movement from entry - can be plus..... so - not to lose a small one - it can be taken by trawl.... equity - but on the other hand it can also give a good one on the crossing of lines on TS: