Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 248

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Maxim Kuznetsov #:

permutations are now kept in separate files for years and passed on under a terrible secret ?

what is this shitty world coming to?

Uncertainties create opportunities. Be safe. Football all day.
 

for those who trade "shifts/shifts",

hat (description) of an algorithm that converges to a "sliding" very quickly.

You can use it to make a toolz that objectively selects the most "scattered pairs" of all. Comprehend and make it into an indicator, for example.

//--- input parameters
input double   BET=10000;           // "вес" начальной сделки в USD
input double   PERCENTS=0.1;        // дистанция лимиток в % от цены
input bool     USE_CURRENT=false;   // исп.текущую пару для лимиток?
/**
   ----------------
   Алг. "SpotMaker" 
   ----------------
   1. выбор начальной пары - та которая первая прошла PERCENTS% от цены на момент старта
   1.1 начальный объемом эквивалентен BET usd
   1.2 для пример: купили EURGBP. то есть купили EUR, продали GBP. То есть есть лишние N EUR и недостаёт K GBP (и то и другое "весом" BET)

   --- ПРОДАЖИ ---
   2. на всех парах с EUR, (опция, кроме начальной) на дистанции PERCENT% цены ставим виртуальную лимитку "продать EUR"
   2.1 при сработке любой вирт.лимитки все прочие (из п.2) удаляются.
   2.2 при сработке должен быть реализован объём не менее N EUR, и весом(ценой в usd) не менее BET. 
   
   3. для примера - сработка EURCHF. Продали "лишние N EUR", получили "лишние CHF" весом BET2 (может быть больше BET от курсовой разницу)
   3.1 и снова пункт 2 "на всех парах с CHF (опция кроме текущей), ставим лимитки "продать CHF"
   
   --- ПОКУПКИ ---
   4. аналогично-симметрично продажам :-)
   
   РЕСТАРТ - при достижении целевых показателей (equity>balance на нужную величину)
   ОСТАНОВ - при недостатки маржи
   при отсутвии сделок более недели - можно запустить второй экземпляр
   
   творческие опции:
      PERCENTS свой для каждой пары,
      тралы лимиток,
      исчисление веса BET не от USD а от валют начальной пары
      действия при одновременном срабатывании вирт.лимиток (которую выбрать или пропорционально во все)
      запуск второго экземпляра - увеличение веса, выбор пары. 
*/
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

for those who trade in "shifters/sliders",

the header (description) of an algorithm that converges to a "sliding" very quickly.

You can use it to make a toolz that objectively selects the most "scattered pairs" of all. Comprehend and make it into an indicator, for example.

//--- input parameters
input double   BET=10000;           // "вес" начальной сделки в USD
input double   PERCENTS=0.1;        // дистанция лимиток в % от цены
input bool     USE_CURRENT=false;   // исп.текущую пару для лимиток?
/**
   ----------------
   Алг. "SpotMaker" 
   ----------------
   1. выбор начальной пары - та которая первая прошла PERCENTS% от цены на момент старта
   1.1 начальный объемом эквивалентен BET usd
   1.2 для пример: купили EURGBP. то есть купили EUR, продали GBP. То есть есть лишние N EUR и недостаёт K GBP (и то и другое "весом" BET)

   --- ПРОДАЖИ ---
   2. на всех парах с EUR, (опция, кроме начальной) на дистанции PERCENT% цены ставим виртуальную лимитку "продать EUR"
   2.1 при сработке любой вирт.лимитки все прочие (из п.2) удаляются.
   2.2 при сработке должен быть реализован объём не менее N EUR, и весом(ценой в usd) не менее BET. 
   
   3. для примера - сработка EURCHF. Продали "лишние N EUR", получили "лишние CHF" весом BET2 (может быть больше BET от курсовой разницу)
   3.1 и снова пункт 2 "на всех парах с CHF (опция кроме текущей), ставим лимитки "продать CHF"
   
   --- ПОКУПКИ ---
   4. аналогично-симметрично продажам :-)
   
   РЕСТАРТ - при достижении целевых показателей (equity>balance на нужную величину)
   ОСТАНОВ - при недостатки маржи
   при отсутвии сделок более недели - можно запустить второй экземпляр
   
   творческие опции:
      PERCENTS свой для каждой пары,
      тралы лимиток,
      исчисление веса BET не от USD а от валют начальной пары
      действия при одновременном срабатывании вирт.лимиток (которую выбрать или пропорционально во все)
      запуск второго экземпляра - увеличение веса, выбор пары. 
*/

О! Thanks. I will definitely check it out....

 
Roman Shiredchenko #:

О! Thanks. I'll definitely check it out....

There are three constants to look at...

What's the point?

Especially since the comment to the constants is waiting for a signal.

There's no need to wait, the price moves as it wants.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

There are three constants to look at...

to schedule a viewing, what's the point?

Especially since the comment to the constants is a signal expectation

There is no need to wait, the price moves as it wants.

Rena - open the casket of trades on the triangle!!!! I want an elegant profit!!! ;-)
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
Rena - open the casket of trades on the triangle!!!! Profit elegant want!!! ;-)

It won't open. Because it's not there. In the treugu.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

There are three constants to look at...

to schedule a viewing, what's the point?

Especially since the comment to the constants is a signal expectation

There is no need to wait, the price moves as it wants.

There are no signal expectations there.

This is the basic algorithm of the maker (it also says SpotMaker). You hold limits, buy and sell immediately.

In reality, there are no PERCENTS% and virtual limits - in reality, BOC limits are quickly put in a spread of 1-2 pips.

All parameters were only to emulate this in MT and watch post-effects. Actually from the parameters and the fact that trading is behind the spread it comes down to "spreads".

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

And I'm like this, because I need to learn to read between the lines and not trade crosses through majors.

~$12 profit




thanks Vitalya - practising - immediately pours from two legs.... :-) in the moment

I want to add equity trawl to the robot... not only on signals, so that I can make some money - but also to take my own trawls.... :-)

 
Roman Shiredchenko #:

thanks Vitalya - practising - immediately pours from two legs.... :-) in the moment

I want to add equity trawl to the robot... not only on signals, so that I can make some money - but also to take my own trawls.... :-)

I've tried it before

Not always....

I don't know

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

I've tried it before

Not always....

I don't know

there is a theme there - what can be according to TS (crossing of spread symbols lines) - on exit from a pose can give - can not give... :-)

and in the interval of movement from entry - can be plus..... so - not to lose a small one - it can be taken by trawl.... equity - but on the other hand it can also give a good one on the crossing of lines on TS:


I mean - that it may not be necessary to trawl equity (so that it does not exit early) - according to TS entry - exit....
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