Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 260
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I'm like this
at the end of the week, it's the new handlers that count.
paired, too?
paired, too?
let's say market, multi-currency :-))
it is no longer possible to separate paired-unpaired-unpaired-toothed-silkworm.
let's say - market, multi-currency :-)
it is no longer possible to separate paired-unpaired-unpaired-toothed-silkworms.
And yet, it is hardly relevant to this topic.
Still, hardly relevant to this thread.
It has everything to do with this thread. I would not have done this without this thread - that's one, and I am actively sharing ideas/confusions in this thread - that's two
Signal's great, opened a couple more for the weekend.
CADCHF sell=0.05 don't thank me.
Here are a couple of other crosses: AUDNZD / CADCHF
Counting from 01.10 to 08.11 = trading month and week
--
As you can see from the equity indicator (the lowest one), the pair goes +-100$ with lots 0.08/0.1 (such a coefficient due to the cost of a point and volatility).
That is, you can enter these pairs on Monday, equity is now in the negative and will grow again.
This is not trading cross through majors, which in the end does not work, and will not work.
You take crosses from scratch, without even getting into the essence. For example, some crosses are formed by multiplying their majors, and others by dividing them.
You're just taking crosses out of thin air, without even looking at the essence. For example, some crosses are formed by multiplication of their majors, and others by division.
It doesn't make any difference if you divide by the square root.
I don't care if you divide by the square root, it doesn't make any difference.
Yeah, well, in your case, it makes no difference.
I'm like this
at the end of the week, it's the new handlers that count.
norm
shaft is the new helper's allowance.
Here's mine for now. There is no drawdown - closed all orders - re-paired the algorithm, made edits to the ranges.
Only one position has been opened so far, gbpcad sell (major H4, minor M15)
2 weeks of trading, +25% fixed in the till.
Try to understand the essence of the 4 baskets.
sell or buy, stop order or limit and when to take them depends on what basket is current at the moment.
And the filling of these baskets is different, both in quality and quantity.
If you divide the channel into sellers and buyers - bears and bears, the case will not be.
It happens in two baskets, one is buyers, the second is sellers, and the 3rd and 4th are a hybrid of both, but not in equal shares, but in shares 1/3 and 2/3.
There are 16 zones in total - 5 of them are buyers, 5 are sellers and 6 are not allowed to take anything.
And it is 16 if we speak for one hemisphere from the equator. Since there are two hemispheres, there are 32 zones.
Divide these 32 zones into 4 baskets.