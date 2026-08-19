Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 292
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I am conducting experiments using Pearson’s correlation (red) and Spearman’s correlation (blue)
Spearman’s correlation is more suitable, as it does not take into account the GEP
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AUDNZD + EURJPY
CHFJPY + GBPCAD
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Thank you for your research – I’ll be incorporating the spreads and settings into my trading strategy!
You don’t need to look for it in the majors; the dreamer is right.
It’s not about the majors. In this case, there’s no need to split the 28 pairs into majors and crosses. It’s a completely different situation here. As an example, I posted a screenshot of the ‘Portfolio Modeller’ indicator, where two synthetic pairs correlate 100 per cent, and no pair is repeated. I seriously doubt that, by following the approach you’re taking, you’ll manage to find a combination of pairs that will bring you a profit in the long run. Good luck on your difficult journey.
Thank you for your research – I’ll be incorporating the spreads and trading settings into my work!
All the indicators and brief descriptions are available on my blog.
Feel free to carry out your own experiments
All the indie titles and brief descriptions are available on my blog.
Feel free to experiment
Thanks, I’ll have a look...
How can it be that majors don’t generate a profit? Here you go, 1,700 per cent on the majors:
You’ve been running around with this random image for 10 years now. Are you going to keep showing it for another 20 years?
Statistics show how people make money on majors – they can’t keep up with topping up their balances… and then it’s back to the majors again.
Do you break the rules of the Russian language on Fridays?
Roman has further developed the theory – dynamic portfolios using the theory of stochastic process filtering.
Filtering theory is not the main tool, but rather a corrective measure in case the process turns out to be trending.
However, the theory of non-lagging filtering itself is abstractly embedded in the coefficient search algorithm, designed to minimise errors in the coefficients.
And it is precisely the theory of filtering that clearly illustrates the problem of shifts for different algorithms when applied to the vector of coefficients.
That is, to understand the problems. I know you all understand what I’m writing about. It’s the other people here who are studying AI, and cointegration is a new discovery for them.
We need to focus on developing practical skills, rather than theory, which takes us away from reality. Whenever I asked him to demonstrate his theory in practice and make a profit, he would put on a show and backtrack. As long as his theory remains nothing more than a theory, it currently has no bearing whatsoever on the subject of Sinus.
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I’m gradually adding some extra information to make it easier to spot signals and confirm them.
I’ll be adding them to the blog soon
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An excellent signal
It’s closed. The system is as simple as pie.