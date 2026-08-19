Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 241
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I'd say it's not a standard solution and it's not a bad one.
Not a grail, of course, far from it, but against the background of other TCs more or less.
Why not a grail, you may ask?
I'll answer you this way
there are several unsolved problems in this system, as a result of which a drain is possible.
- the signal can be easily reversed by changing the start date and time of settlement
- it is not a fact that the sliding movement will not continue its growth
- it is impossible to determine the acceptable trading risk, because the maximum size of the sliding movement is unknown.
Interesting decision on the choice of character pairs....
A night trade, open before bed
and closed
--
So you can trade crosses indefinitely, and you don't need any high-risk majors.
Night trade, opened before bedtime
and closed
--
So you can race crosses indefinitely, and you don't need any high-risk majors.
For market entry:
--
The third indi prepares the entry signal: green sell \ red buy.
The second indi shows the approach to the lower channel of the first pair (red colour).
- respectively, a breakout from the channel and growth.
The first indi - Pearson correlation, now at 0 - not quite good for this case, as earlier it was floating from -0.5 to +0.5.
The fourth indi shows virtual equity - synthetic in parity, but the signal is not formed yet, everything will change.
= Signal with a potential of 90% that the trade will close quickly.
I think taking profitable trades in the eamok is mauvais.
It has two unrelated crosses.
Are you in the loop?
he's got two unrelated crosses
Are you in the loop?
Of course not. A lock is a lock.
To enter the market:
--
The third indy prepares the entry signal: green sell \ red buy
The second indi shows the approach to the lower channel of the first pair (red colour)
- respectively, a breakout from the channel and growth
The first indi - Pearson correlation, now around 0 - not quite good for this case, as earlier it was floating from -0.5 to +0.5.
The fourth indi shows virtual equity - synthetic is in parity, but the signal is not formed yet, everything will change.
= Signal with a potential of 90% that the trade will close quickly.
The signal has waited and worked, the trade is closed.
--
Let it be a lock, no point in arguing :)
Of course not. A lock is still a lock.
very funny.....
A lock is two oppositely directed orders on the same instrument.
very funny.....
a lock is two oppositely directed orders on the same instrument
The point of locking a profitable position