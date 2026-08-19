Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 220
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In general, you can trade the triangle as follows: buy and sell simultaneously on all 3 pairs, crosses and majors. After some time we do it again, then again and after some more time. If you buy and sell a major and 2 crosses (enter a supposedly neutral position), in fact there may be a small minus and a small plus depending on where the most volatile pair will go. And we have a lot of such supposedly neutral positions. As time passes, we close the plus ones and put more such supposedly neutral positions (on buy and sell (2 each) on 3 pairs).
all true...but it's not about majors and their crosses. Fluctuations of the triangle of majors and crosses are purely technical/ imaginary - just some ticks were read/arrived/departed before others.
But about currencies, indices and derivatives - for the triangle not to be absolutely neutral its components should be at least slightly independent.
With majors and crosses this is not the case - there is a strict connection; and in the real world, only major pairs with USD are used in export/import, all crosses in terms of trading volumes are rubbish and miserable, de facto reference price.
golden collection.... :-)
on the first link download and run the video - to ponder...and on MT 5 for MOEX to code something similar and in the codebase - for free. ( with the possibility of using it on certain parameters...). for tests and trades - at least on the basic conditions of entry - exit...)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/128859/page79#comment_3322831
No, it won't.
The strategy doesn't fit the signal at all.
And even if it shows something on the signal.
It's gone.
It's as simple as an egg.
All the maths and all the strategy will come out.
Why would I do that?
golden collection.... :-)
on the first link download and run the video - to ponder...and on MT 5 for MOEX to code something similar and in the codebase - for free. ( with the possibility of using it on certain parameters...). for tests and trades - at least on the basic conditions of entry - exit...)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/128859/page79#comment_3322831
it's not that golden, it's the very beginning of the topic, the first steps.
and then - who's in the woods, who's out of the woods.
and then it's almost unknown who and where and with what.
it's not exactly gold, it's the very beginning of the theme.
and then it's off to the woods and on to the woods.
and then it's not known who and where and with what.
by the way, the links don't work there...i.e. how you made some conclusions about gold/no gold is a bigger mystery than the triangle :-)
by the way the links don't work there...that is, how you came to any conclusions about gold/not gold is a bigger mystery than the triangle :-)
I'm not talking about the links, I'm talking about the thread.
by the way the links don't work there...so how you came to any conclusions about gold/not gold is a bigger mystery than the triangle :-)
It works - look (I suggest "you") how skilfully they exercise lots - coefficients - to draw a trend upwards in the channel. in the attachment.
the first link downloads.... "golden" - because from the past - the basics... :-) 2 -a triangle + 1 (SYNTHETIC) :-)
pumps - look (I suggest "you") how skilfully they exercise lots - coefficients - to draw an upward trend in the channel. in the attachment.
the first link pumps....
If you post a video, I'll watch it...
and the exe file is nailed by antivirus.
if you post a video, I'll watch it.
and the exe file is nailed by antivirus.
https://vimeo.com/17037303
The pound and euro weight coefficient is the highest:
then nzdusd outweighs: