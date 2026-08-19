Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 212
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and while we are fooling around, the MoD branch is already doing probability predictions ...
In the coming year they will move to estimation of probability prediction reliability, then to forecasting of probability prediction reliability estimation and then the grail will give up and forex will burst :-)
Let's wish them success !
I'll explain the bottom screen.
maf opened trades not by a constant lot
especially in the middle of the time interval, maybe he was doing something with fills.
Using his formulas you will not succeed.
Equity will swing from down to up.
I've tried flipping trades both ways.
Nothing good comes out of it
I'm just gonna wash my hands of it, smoke it and spit it out.
Good evening GURU. It turns out you're not only deaf, but also blind.. In short, you don't know anything. You're just a pantywaist. I told you that my topic is not for gambling addicts. Don't try to analyse other people's topics. It's not your thing. If you keep throwing poo, you'll drown in it.
Let's wish them success !
Good evening GURU. It turns out you're not only deaf, but also blind... In a word, you don't know anything. You're just a pantywaist. I told you that my topic is not for gambling addicts. Don't try to analyse other people's topics. It's not your thing. If you keep throwing poo, you'll drown in it.
Look, you're finished!
Do you know how much the angles changed on that stretch of your equity?
They change at most one or two degrees a year.
You've already been told, don't bullshit people with your worthless idea.
Listen, you're the finish line!
Do you know how much the angles changed on that stretch of your equity?
They change at most one or two degrees a year.
You've already been told - don't bullshit people with your worthless idea.
Measure it here, you rude bastard. It's the cosine, though.
5% profit and that's the grail???
Phew, phew, phew,
be gone.
)))))))))
I make that much in a day without a care in the world.
Once again.
ugh, ugh, ugh, ugh,
♪ get lost ♪
)))))))))
zero profit, so what?
If anything, it's 15X.
15X
Ugh, ugh, ugh, ugh,
be gone.
)))))))))
here I had a deposit of 10 quid only, in cents it was 1000.
Go do the math.
Look at your post. Worrying about some sine wave is a way to nowhere, 100 - Automated Trading Systems - MQL5.
I don't give a shit about 15x.
---
and now I've already charged the system for 1000x.
The first one I traded manually.
and now it's a robot.
hahaha
ugh ugh ugh ugh ugh,
be gone
)))))))))
I had a deposit of only 10 quid here, in cents it was 1000.
Do the math.
Look at your post. Toworry about some sine wave is a way to nowhere, 100 - Automated Trading Systems - MQL5
I don't give a shit about 15x.
---
and now I'm charging the system at 1000x.
and the first one I traded manually.
and now it's a robot
ahahaha
Bon voyage. I'm embarrassed to ask what you're doing here with 1000 x ?
Alp is off today, MQ demo seems to be working at 06:24.