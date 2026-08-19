Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 209

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Renat Akhtyamov #:

mate

at least give us something.

except for the graph of the sine function, which we all know from school.

)))

I suggested the GRAAL FORMULA. But you didn't want to. So you're just pontificating again. I did such equity back in 2012. You blabbermouth.

 
mvf358 #:

I offered you the GRAAL FORMULA. But you didn't want to. So you're just being a ponce again. I did that equity back in 2012. You're a big mouth.

Basically, I sat there for 10 minutes, thought about it.

Well, I've already deduced your formula myself, because I'm sick of your rudeness and arrogance ;)))).

It's the simplest one !!!!!

It's not sine, it's cosine.

So chill out.

You've lost your grail.

Here's the proof.

You're screwed.

I don't want anything from you now.

Goodbye.

Ahahaha

[Deleted]  
mvf358 #:

This is the GRAAL

Artyom made what you wanted, or something similar to what you wanted

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/13911?utm_campaign=articles.list&amp; utm_medium=special&utm_source=mt4terminal

Индикатор исторических позиций на графике в виде диаграммы их прибыли/убытка
Индикатор исторических позиций на графике в виде диаграммы их прибыли/убытка
  • www.mql5.com
В статье рассмотрим вариант получения информации о закрытых позициях по истории их сделок. Создадим простой индикатор, отображающий в виде диаграммы приблизительный профит/убыток позиций на каждом баре.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Basically, I sat there for 10 minutes, thought about it.

well, yes, I've deduced your formula myself, because I'm sick of your rudeness and show-off ;))))

it's the simplest !!!!!

It's not sine, it's cosine.

So chill out.

You've lost your grail.

Here's proof.

♪ you've got it all wrong ♪

I don't want anything from you now.

goodbye

ahahaha

You're the one who's making a fool of yourself. You're just proving your deafness again. I'm talking about the GRAAL formula, which draws sine or cosine in equity, depending on the time and point of entry.

 
mvf358 #:

You're the one making a fool of yourself. You're confirming your deafness again. I'm talking about the GRAAL formula, which draws sine or cosine in equity, depending on the time and point of entry into the deal.

These are technical aspects, nuances, so to speak, which I've learnt from the get-go.

There's no sine.

The entry point is not important.

Learn your trade.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

it's just technicalities, nuances, so to speak, that I've learnt from the get-go.

There's no sine.

Learn your stuff.

Happy coming your day
 
mvf358 #:
happy coming your day.

I only have a few holidays.

I only recognise birthdays, New Year's Eve, 8th of March, 9th of May and 23rd of February.

There are no other holidays in my programme.

Nowadays a lot of people commit crimes or die on booze and many can not crawl out of drunkenness.

The only way out is not to plan a binge.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

I've only got a few holidays

I only recognise birthdays, New Year's Eve, 8th of March, 9th of May and 23rd of February.

There are no other holidays in my programme.

Nowadays a lot of people commit crimes or die on booze and a lot of people can't get out of drinking.

The only way out is not to drink.

People have done something. Time is more valuable than money.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko #:

Artem did what you wanted, or something similar to what you wanted

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/13911?utm_campaign=articles.list&amp; utm_medium=special&utm_source=mt4terminal

If I understand correctly, this tool will allow you to restore the equity history of trades that have been opened on a given account.?

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

I've only got a few holidays

I only recognise birthdays, New Year's Eve, 8th of March, 9th of May and 23rd of February.

There are no other holidays in my programme.

Nowadays a lot of people commit crimes or die on booze and a lot of people can't get out of drinking.

The only way out is not to plan a binge.

That's right, it's about knowing when to do it

and buy the right cigarettes.)

Fucking hell, 1500 km travelled and to .....magazin special) bought Dakota and more, we don't have them in our city, I should have filmed the shop and turned the camera around.

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