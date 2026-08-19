Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 210
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That's right, it's all about knowing when to do it.
and buy the right cigarettes.)
Fucking hell, 1500 km travelled and in .....magazin special) bought Dakota and more, we do not have them in the city, we should have filmed the shop and turned the camera around.
the cat backwards and forwards. There's a whole colony of you here.
cat backwards. There's a whole colony of you.
Get out of my way.
Get out of here and stay out of my way.
Let's talk about triangles, price spread parity and classic arbitrage.
Let's talk about triangles, price spread parity and classic arbitrage.
You need a break from that.
about arbitrage.
old distant pond, few fish, difficult approach, no room for a second fisherman :-)
That's right, it's all about knowing when to do it.
and buy the right cigarettes.)
Fucking hell, 1500 km travelled and in .....magazin special) bought Dakota and more, we do not have them in the city, we should have filmed the shop and turned the camera around.
I switched from cigarettes to puff, gradually reducing the strength.
Smoking costs 300 p a fortnight now and my health is being saved.
A few people have listened to me about drinking.
They quit, they thank me.
That's definitely the grail.
you just need to remember all the unfavourable outcomes, hangovers, hangovers, if there were any, and cancel the drinking planned for no reason to yourself.
in simple words - don't plan, just say these two words to yourself when you have a desire to drink and that's it.
I went from cigarettes to a puffer, gradually reducing the strength.
I now spend 300 p a fortnight on smoking, and my health is better.
a few people have listened to me about drinking.
got off, thanking me
That's definitely the grail.
You just have to remember all the unfavourable outcomes and cancel a self-indulgent binge.
in simple words - don't plan, just say these two words to yourself and that's it.
The whole holy trinity is here. We'll continue tomorrow night. Don't get lost.
about arbitration.
old distant pond, few fish, difficult approach, no room for a second fisherman :-)
I've also spun, spun, tried the ECN demo.
Well, yes, half of the spread is recovered, but that's the maximum, it doesn't grow into a plus.
The whole holy trinity is here. We'll continue tomorrow night. Stay tuned.
So you're the finish line.
Heard the bell, don't know where it is.
Well, I'll tell you, since you brought it up off the shelf.
in this formula, for practical application, you don't need a curvature, but an angle, which you can't find any other way.
The cause and effect relationship is: angle->trade->equity.
Go figure it out.for your information, there is not a single strategy here that I can't decipher to a point.
I went from cigarettes to a puffer, gradually reducing the strength.
I now spend 300 p a fortnight on smoking, and my health is better.
a few people have listened to me about drinking.
got off, thanking me
That's definitely the grail.
you just need to remember all the unfavourable outcomes, hangovers, binges, if there were any, and cancel a planned binge for no reason.
in simple words - don't plan, just say these two words to yourself when you feel the urge to drink and that's it.
Rena, you don't get it, we were driving on the motorway and in the boonies, just in the boonies Special shop) I was a bit shocked.