Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 218
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the subject of triangles is taboo.
depending on how you look at it.
depending on how you look at it.
It doesn't matter.I'm not gonna tell you.
It doesn't matter.I'm not gonna tell you.
If there was something to tell, I would.
with triangles, I admit the existence of conditions when two quickly opened positions immediately give a small-small plus.
And that can be quickly blocked by a third party to close everything.
not to sit and wait for something to break/converge, but scalper scalping....
but this is unsportsmanlike: exploitation of rounding errors and greed of remap
with triangles, I admit the existence of conditions when two quickly opened positions immediately give a small-small plus.
And that can be as quickly blocked by the third party, to close everything afterwards.
not to sit and wait for something to separate/converge, but scalper scalping....
but it is unsportsmanlike: exploitation of rounding errors and greed of remap.
with triangles, I admit the existence of conditions when two quickly opened positions immediately give a small-small plus.
And that can be as quickly blocked by the third party to close everything.
not to sit and wait for something to separate/converge, but scalper scalping....
but this is unsportsmanlike: exploitation of rounding errors and greed of remap
why break?
why break?
a lesson in close reading: