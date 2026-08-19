Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 213
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Have a good trip. I'm embarrassed to ask what you're doing here with 1000 x ?
chatting with you.
You said you had a grail.
but as it turns out, it's an indicator system based on zig-zag + bollinger.
and you saw a sine wave because it happens on all pairs if they're in a trend:
but I've also calculated the angles here, just in case.
(I've done this before)
There are no fish there, because it's all ex post facto, looked up on historical data.
History doesn't lie, but it doesn't predict.
The latter in a frame and over your bed.
And good luck to you, grail man!
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about his
the system doesn't give a shit where the price goes
sine, cosine, sky, skirting board, below the skirting board, above the sun, or whatever you like
but you know in advance how much it's gonna bring in.but in terms of time, I don't know.
5% profit and that's the grail???
I have to agree with Renate.
5% in 10 months is nothing. It is so nothing that if we are sure that we are not read by children and mvf is not a child - it would be expressed in mate.
In order for a strategy to have investment appeal, it
1) must yield at least 3 accounting rates per year. That is, it should be more attractive than investing in blue chips and sleeping on the couch.
2) it should be somewhat cooler than less risky investments in related fields. For example, you can already invest in crypto for stacking more favourable and the risk will be less
3) the return simply by volume should be realistic. From an investment of 100k$, get 5 (500 usd/month) - let the account owner try to live on 500usd :-) or say that the increase is significant against the probable loss of 100k.
4) money should work - it is obvious in the chart that more than half of the cushion is lying dead weight
I have to agree with Renate.
5% in 10 months is nothing. It is so nothing that if we were sure that we are not read by children and mvf is not a child - would be expressed in mat.
In order for a strategy to have investment appeal.
1) must yield at least 3 accounting rates per year. That is more attractive than investing in blue chips and sleeping on the sofa.
2) it should be somewhat cooler than less risky investments in related fields. For example, it is already possible to invest in crypto on stacking more favourable and the risk will be less
3) the return simply by volume should be realistic. From an investment of 100k$, get 5 (500 usd/month) - let the account owner try to live on 500usd :-) or say that the increase is significant against the probable loss of 100k.
4) money should work - it is obvious in the chart that more than half of the cushion is lying dead weight
Maxim, I have a strong contention
That if the strategy works, it does not need a huge deposit, it will pile up as much money as your soul desires.And it is not a grail, but a strategy that can be applied in real trading.
Maxim, I have a firm assertion
That if the strategy works, it does not need a huge deposit, it will pile up as much money as your soul desires.And it is not a grail, but a strategy that can be applied in real trading.
You guys don't get it. Ludamaniacs. Don't smoke that shit.
You don't know what you're talking about. Ludamaniacs. You smoke shit.
You're a fucking ludomaniac.
staring at your monitor nonstop.
I'm a robot, I'll say it again.
I only check my results once a month.
I'm talking to you.
:
but I've already done the angles here, just in case.
(I've done this before)
tell me how and where do you calculate the angles?
tell me how and where you count the angles?
They're not gonna give you anything.
1-2% change per year.
Look at the Pythagorean theorem, you'll find your sine with a plus.At least you'll realise you've been blowing your own and other people's brains out with rubbish.
They're not gonna give you anything.
1-2% change per year.
Look up the Pythagorean theorem.
I've got everything. Don't miss the angles in your triangle. The angles will overlap and Pythagoras won't help.
I've got everything. Don't miss the angles in your triangle. The angles will overlap and Pythagoras won't help.
Fuck you, theoretician. ))))))))).
What grade did you get kicked out of school?
---
my point is.
draw a schematic of the overlapping angles of a triangle and show me if you're so clever.
And show me one place on the graph where it happened, at least once.
I've counted them in the history of forex.
---
Oh, my God, I'm so intelligent. .....
No, no, no, don't, don't get in the triangle.
You'll be out of money in 5 minutes.It's not like sine waves, you know.
At 11% DD 5% profit is a little worse than a coin game, exactly the spread by the way. And the whole sine qua non of the season