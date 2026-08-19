Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 206
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm showing you, does that happen in a demo?
You're telling me you broke a broker three years ago? I blew my own and the broker's. You're cooler than HarryPotter
You're telling me you broke a broker three years ago? You drained your own and the broker's. You're cooler than HarryPotter.
Yeah, yeah, I did.
I do it all the time.
When you start withdrawing money from your account, then you'll understand what the downside is.
But with a sine wave, I don't think you're in danger.
because equity should only grow, and always be higher than the balance.
or like in signals: green above the blue.
and not fall below the blue.
then, and only then, and only then, and only then!
there will be a profit!
and your sine wave (equity, green) is above and below the blue.
What the hell do you need it for? ????.
Smoke it and spit it out.
ahahaha
Yeah, yeah, yeah, I did.
I leak all the time.
When you start withdrawing money from your account, then you'll understand what the minus is.
But with a sine wave, I don't think you're in danger.
ahahaha
Never mind. Work out what the price is. Tell me what role the instruments play individually in your triangle.
Forget it. Work out what the price is. Tell me what role the instruments play individually in your triangle.
Yeah, that's what price is, huh?
I don't know.
I don't have enough brains to figure it out.
Tell me, please.
Yeah, that's what the price is, huh?
I don't know.
Yes, you do. You just don't know it.
You know. But you don't quite get it.
Clearly, I don't.
Tell me.
Yeah, that's what the price is, huh?
I don't know.
I don't have the brains to figure it out.
Tell me. Come on.
I've already started to tell you. But you're not listening. I came round the back. I asked about the role of instruments. We'll come to a price in the process of communication.
I've already started to tell you. But you're not listening. I came in from the back. I asked you a question about the role of tools. We'll come to a price in the process of communication.
All right, I'll tell you again.
I've told you many times, but they don't understand.
I guess it's easier.
But not from behind, but from the front )))))).
There are two sellers at the market.
One sells 10 eggs for 3 roubles, and the other sells 5 for 4.
You're a buyer, you come and say I need 4 eggs for 2 roubles.
What price will be set in the market?
I know, don't you?
And you can't get inside the price ))))).
Solve the problem and never fill your head with all that nonsense about inside prices and sine waves again,
because there is no such thing, there never was and there never can be.
All right, I'll tell you again.
I've told it many times before, but they don't get it.
I guess I need to keep it simple.
but not from the back, but from the front. )))))).
there are two salesmen at the market.
one sells 10 eggs for 3 roubles, and the other sells 5 eggs for 4 roubles.
You're a buyer, you come and say I need 4 eggs for 2 roubles.
what price will be set on the market?
I know, don't you?
Wrong again. I'm asking questions. I don't care what price is set in the market. I'm inside the price. I'm always in the loop.3.50 roubles.
Wrong place again. I'm asking questions. And I don't care what price is set on the market. I'm inside the price. I'm always on the subject.3.50 roubles.
That's not the right answer.It is:
check this
you take this price and calculate the financial total of the transaction for each person
It will be the same for all participants in the above mini-market.
and it's called:
PARITY!
go ahead
plus always keep the Law of the Market in mind:
it worked yesterday, it works today and it will always work!