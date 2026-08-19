Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 205
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well, ahem. )))
this is a very, very controversial issue )))))
what do you mean by inside price?
Inside what you are trying to trade.
Inside what you're trying to trade.
I added a little bit to my post there.
Take a look.my equi grows easily and effortlessly, and I don't come up with any supernatural explanations or definitions for it.
well, ahem. )))
this is a very, very controversial issue )))))
what do you mean by inside price?
my dream is for a demo account, but in real life it will be a vertical line.
My dream is for a demo account. For real, it'll be a vertical line.
I've forgotten what a demo is.)
so
to bother with some kind of sine wave.
fiiiii
that's up to you
I've forgotten what a demo is ;)
and i have a deno as a real time indicator.
and I have a deno serving as a real time indicator.
So there's still more to come.
so there's more to come.
only forward
I added a little bit to my post there.
take a look.my equi grows easily and effortlessly, and I do not invent supernatural explanations and definitions for it.
In the tester and in real life it was not and will not be like that.
in the tester, in the real world, it never was and never will be.
I'm showing you, it happens in demo?
and a sine wave is a way to nowhere, 100%.
Good!
You mean inside the price?
For example, the price is 1.0.
How are you gonna get inside that number?
As they say, if there's a man, there's an article.