Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 205

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Renat Akhtyamov #:

well, ahem. )))

this is a very, very controversial issue )))))

what do you mean by inside price?

Inside what you are trying to trade.

 
mvf358 #:

Inside what you're trying to trade.

I added a little bit to my post there.

Take a look.

my equi grows easily and effortlessly, and I don't come up with any supernatural explanations or definitions for it.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

well, ahem. )))

this is a very, very controversial issue )))))

what do you mean by inside price?

my dream is for a demo account, but in real life it will be a vertical line.

 
mvf358 #:

My dream is for a demo account. For real, it'll be a vertical line.

I've forgotten what a demo is.)

so

to bother with some kind of sine wave.

fiiiii

that's up to you

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

I've forgotten what a demo is ;)

and i have a deno as a real time indicator.

 
mvf358 #:

and I have a deno serving as a real time indicator.

So there's still more to come.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

so there's more to come.

only forward

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

I added a little bit to my post there.

take a look.

my equi grows easily and effortlessly, and I do not invent supernatural explanations and definitions for it.

In the tester and in real life it was not and will not be like that.

 
mvf358 #:

in the tester, in the real world, it never was and never will be.

I'm showing you, it happens in demo?


and a sine wave is a way to nowhere, 100%.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Good!

You mean inside the price?

For example, the price is 1.0.

How are you gonna get inside that number?

As they say, if there's a man, there's an article.

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