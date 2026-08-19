Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 214

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Maxim Kuznetsov #:

At 11% DD 5% profit is a little worse than a coin game, exactly the spread by the way. And the whole sine qua non of the season

more sine.
 
mvf358 #:
also sinus.

Sinusitis sect? Or is it cosinuids??

That's right.

you somehow distinguish sin and cos and even see the light at the end of the tunnel.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

A sect of sinusites? Or cosinuites??

That's right.

you somehow distinguish between sin and cos and even see the light at the end of the tunnel.

I just don't confuse probability theory with regularities.

 
What does the great angle meter tell us about the last sine?
 
mvf358 #:
more sine.

you don't dream at night?

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

you don't dream at night?

;)

no

 
mvf358 #:
What does the great angle meter tell us about the last sine?

I already told you.

I don't care if it's sine or cosine or whatever.

I'm just waiting for the money I'm supposed to make.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

I already told you.

I don't care if it's sine or cosine or whatever.

I'm just waiting for the money I'm supposed to get.

Don't be stupid. Triangles are evil.

 
mvf358 #:

Don't be stupid. Triangles are evil.

I agree. Stay out of it.

Not everyone has such a difficult problem.

May the sine always be with you and never end.

Work in your sleep.

15% is not the edge, improve your performance.

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

I agree, stay out of it.

Not everyone's task is so difficult.

May you always have a sine qua non and never run out.

;)

As long as there are triangles, sines will never end.

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