Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 214
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At 11% DD 5% profit is a little worse than a coin game, exactly the spread by the way. And the whole sine qua non of the season
also sinus.
Sinusitis sect? Or is it cosinuids??
That's right.
you somehow distinguish sin and cos and even see the light at the end of the tunnel.
A sect of sinusites? Or cosinuites??
That's right.
you somehow distinguish between sin and cos and even see the light at the end of the tunnel.
I just don't confuse probability theory with regularities.
more sine.
you don't dream at night?
;)
you don't dream at night?
;)
no
What does the great angle meter tell us about the last sine?
I already told you.
I don't care if it's sine or cosine or whatever.
I'm just waiting for the money I'm supposed to make.
I already told you.
I don't care if it's sine or cosine or whatever.
I'm just waiting for the money I'm supposed to get.
Don't be stupid. Triangles are evil.
Don't be stupid. Triangles are evil.
I agree. Stay out of it.
Not everyone has such a difficult problem.
May the sine always be with you and never end.
Work in your sleep.
15% is not the edge, improve your performance.
;)
I agree, stay out of it.
Not everyone's task is so difficult.
May you always have a sine qua non and never run out.
;)
As long as there are triangles, sines will never end.