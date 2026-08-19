Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 211
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Rena you don't get it, we were driving on the motorway and in the fucks, just in the fucks Speciality Shop) I was a bit shocked.
I get it.
Fuck you....
cat backwards. There's a whole colony of you.
Here, have a pancake.
At least I've got Formula, and you've got ????.
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did you tell me about this straight line almost ending on the indicator when you wrote such a post to me?
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Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. Showdown.
mvf358, 2023.12.23 21:03
Good evening. I've been inside the price for a long time... There's no way through your triangle. That portal's already closed.
You know, it makes absolutely no difference to me.
Equi's been going up and up and up because it's a different idea.
but my gut tells me you're a fucking broker, not a trader.
because we can't influence the price behaviour, but you've made such a post!
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finished the indicators:
Yeah, 2008 is the finish line!if you are a real dtsman, hang yourself, I'll strip you naked with this turkey!
Guys, is the forex working today? Can we make trades? It's a holiday in the U.S., and the quotes are moving.
Guys, is the forex working today? Can we make trades? It's a holiday in the U.S., and the quotes are moving.
Good morning. Usually forex-dealer informs about the trading schedule on pre-holidays and holidays in the News section of his website and sends a message to the terminal on the Mail tab. At my forex-dealer today trading will be only on ruble currency pairs.
Regards, Vladimir.
alp is off today, MQ demo seems to be working at 06:24.
what a mess,
hands are itching and the market is closed in the alp, at the same time on the MQ server on NZD robot traded at -26))))
Your robot is celebrating Catholic Christmas. ))))
He's getting tipsy.
25th and 26th off.
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allez (1 bar here, 1 bar there, and so on all the time.......):
I will explain the bottom screen.
maf opened trades not with a constant lot.
especially in the middle of the time interval, maybe he was doing something with fills.
Using his formulas, you won't succeed.
equity will fluctuate from minus to plus.
I've tried turning trades this way and that.
Nothing good comes out of it.
In the end, I washed my hands of it, smoked it and spit it out.