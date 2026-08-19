Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 195
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the risk is almost 100%, the return is infinity
That's exactly how the market works, what are you talking about, sir?It's not for you to judge the grail, you've never seen it.
this is what GRAAL looks like.
If he looked like that, half of us would be making money.
I'll admit it.
I had faith in the grail you suggested.
but that was 10 years ago. ))))
Hey, Dreamer, you think it's over? Looks like it.
Hi, absolutely, see where this is going, and you can assess the consequences in this Economist article:
https://www.profinance.ru/news2/2023/11/01/cajv-chem-obernetsya-tretya-mirovaya-vojna-dlya-investorov.html
Investors don't believe until the last moment and then all hell breaks loose, now we have Irrational Exuberance 2 hyperoptimism.0, and there is a horrendous volatility ahead, including in the crypto sector and AI, which can create a crisis of weight loss. AI, which could create a crisis worse than the dotcom bubble, after the big bubble there could be years of decay, capital burn rate will be huge, investors will go out the window, not to mention global problems, fragmentation of the world economy, this is also a serious and terrible source of uncertainty, especially given the difficult situation in key and strategic materials, extremely unfavourable distribution of rare earth metals, general tension in sentiment, rising supply costs due to logistics breakdown and rising debt burden, and at the same time Grad-on-X.
Well or invest in the local prophet, he has a purple line in the basement going up steadily, drawdowns so small they are less than one pixel on the screen, looks very reliable, stable, must invest.
There is also an option to go to a new frontier, for this we need Arabella 2.0 and Mayflower IV, as well as a stack of technologies that will allow us to create a space colony or move to other dimensions deep into the quantum world.
The Secret Order of Philosophers sorrowfully states, contemplating the demise of this world: All is perishable!
if he looked like that, half of him would be making money.
IF YOU HAD DONE WHAT I ASKED YOU TO DO IN MY FIRST THREAD. YOU WOULD HAVE SEEN THE GRAIL.
Hi, absolutely, see where this is going, and the implications can be assessed in this Economist article:
https://www.profinance.ru/news2/2023/11/01/cajv-chem-obernetsya-tretya-mirovaya-vojna-dlya-investorov.html
Investors do not believe until the last moment, and then the real hell begins, and now we have hyperoptimism in the style of Irrational Exuberance 2.0, and there is a horrendous volatility ahead, including in the crypto sector and AI, which can create a crisis of weight loss. AI, which could create a crisis worse than the dotcom bubble, after the big spike there could be years of decay, capital burn rate will be huge, investors will go out the window, not to mention global problems, fragmentation of the world economy, this is also a serious and terrible source of uncertainty, especially given the difficult situation in key and strategic materials, extremely unfavourable distribution of rare earth metals, general mood tensions, rising supply costs due to logistics breakdowns and rising debt load, and yet Grad-on-X.
Well or invest in the local prophet, he has a purple line in the basement going up steadily, drawdowns so small they are less than one pixel on the screen, looks very reliable, stable, must invest.
There is also an option to go to a new frontier, for this we need Arabella 2.0 and Mayflower IV, as well as a stack of technologies that will allow us to create a space colony or move to other dimensions deep into the quantum world.
The Secret Order of Philosophers sorrowfully states, contemplating the demise of this world: All is perishable!
every three years, dreemer.
15+3=18
18+3=21
21+3=24
So he'll slap on one pair, so what?
Well, don't be so dramatic.
;)
every three years, dreemer.
15+3=18
18+3=21
21+3=24
So he'll slap on one pair, so what?
Don't be so dramatic.
;)
;^)
Not one at a time, and there may be interesting changes in the long term, unnoticed by intraday traders.
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4366155-u-s-dollar-devalues-99-percent-vs-gold-in-100-years-gold-price-crosses-2067
and under cheerful music beautiful animation: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/cp/how-reserve-currencies-evolved-over-120-years/
By the way, why don't you triangulate under cryptocrosses, if you so strongly assure that you have the grail? (and no one believes you hehehe).
The emergence of dex and swaps of course nailed arbitrage, but suddenly.
Maybe some shitcoins are still showing something.
;^)
Not one at a time, and there could be interesting changes in the long term, unnoticed by intraday traders.
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4366155-u-s-dollar-devalues-99-percent-vs-gold-in-100-years-gold-price-crosses-2067
and to the cheerful music beautiful animation: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/cp/how-reserve-currencies-evolved-over-120-years/
By the way, why don't you triangly under cryptocrosses if you are so confident that you have the grail? (and no one believes you hehehe)
The emergence of dex and swaps certainly nailed arbitrage, but suddenly.
Maybe some shitcoins are still showing something.
That's been on my mind.
There are plans
You remind me of a top manager from a top DC. I can hardly help you, we have different views on this market.
I fundamentally don't care who I misunderstand.
But there's a factotum where you missed.
I fundamentally don't care who I'm misunderstanding.
but there's a factotum you missed.
Maxim, do you think it will be possible to work out a signal and give a trade order on one tick?
A timer, maybe?
The stats there are very beautiful....