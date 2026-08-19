Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 89
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It's like this
Grey mountain line - USD
all gathered again in a narrow fart, the dollar is against all and it becomes visible the revaluation (shift if you want).
Locoons are filling up - on the previous screenshots, on small TFs it is the same.
I should probably give a clarification, so that people don't turn at all ))
Maxim builds his own bike, and it does not refer to what was discussed.
He has a different implementation.
Yes it's the same as what I wrote, paired and reverse paired. On the big sliding, the orientation is towards the sliding, on the beginning of the sliding, the orientation is towards the sliding. There's no other way. The question is what to do when at the maximum is not in our direction or at the beginning of the flip.
there in an earlier thread spread trading - Leonid solved the problem of calculating the volume of yuyl volume..... I'll take another look... I'll give you a link. I think through ATR or something like that..... I don't remember exactly..... branch - spread trading on mt 4.
Here is an indyk with lots by ATR and so on. I took calculations there. But all extreme )
It's the same as I wrote, paired and reverse paired.
On the big slider, the orientation is towards the flap, on the beginning of the slider, the orientation is towards the slider.
There's no other way. The question is what to do when at the maximum is not in our direction or at the beginning of the flip.
Well, what he shows on the screens does not resemble what I get on the hourly chart, if we are talking about Renat's approach.
So he has his own bicycle of construction.
On this screen without the formula, I still can't get to write it.
At the moment on a simple yield on hourly charts, there is such a bifurcation.
Here's an indyke with lots of ATRs and so on. I took calculations there. But it's extreme.)
Well, what he shows on the screens is nothing like what I get on the hourly chart, if we are talking about Renat's approach.
So he has his own bicycle of construction.
On this screen without the formula, I still can't get to write it.
At the moment on a simple yield on hourly charts, there is such a bifurcation.
Throw it here or in a private message. I will check.
ah yes. Right..... sps ;-)
You're welcome )
Put it here or in a private message. I'll check it out.
You really can't build a daily yield on a smaller timeframe?
Fuck, google it or ask gpt chat ))
Am I right to understand that there is also a spread trading against the dollar? At the top if big - sell. Bottom is buy.....
note: the screenshot is inspired by Renat's statement about a marvellously growing euro.
In principle, this is how all/any trades are conducted: currencies have gathered in a dense group, and one or two currencies are terribly far away, with a "hole"/"locuna" between them. The currency is separated from everyone else.
The laggard can be traded to the group. In the picture - dollar on top, others on the bottom. Dollar to sell, choose a "victim" from the others (or the strongest euro or basket or to taste and colour).
They are all overvalued from each other, this divergence will shrink, and all of them will join the general flow.
You really can't build a daily yield, on a smaller timeframe?
Fuck, well chat gpt at least ask ))
I did not ask for moralising. Throw if there is something to throw. In addition, thank you for your participation.