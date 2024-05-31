Mql5 code idea of indicators for beginners? - page 5

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Conor McNamara # :

No, los otros períodos de tiempo no deben tener el mismo valor que el período de tiempo D1, ¿por qué debería tenerlo? Los medios móviles son naturalmente diferentes para todos los períodos de tiempo; El gráfico de medios móviles obtiene el período de tiempo actual. Diferentes marcos temporales deforman el promedio móvil en términos de sensibilidad al precio en ese marco temporal y marcos temporales más cortos producen más señales. Usa cualquier medio móvil y verás


Si desea que el móvil promedio se fije en el período de tiempo D1, cambiará la llamada iMA de esta manera:

Hello, thanks for responding. I think I didn't explain myself well. In reality, I already made that modification (1D), and that's when it distorts in another frame of time (in fact, that's my problem now, that it distorts in another frame of time). Logic tells me that the DRAWN LINE should come out the same (DRAWN) in all frames of time (since they are fixed numbers according to the buffer, and we are drawing a line according to those numbers). Could it be an ordering problem that could be corrected with "arraysetaseries"? I appreciate your response once again. Greetings.
 
jose221280 # :
Could it be an ordering problem that could be corrected with "arraysetaseries"?

Good morning
No, the ArraySetAsSeries function will have no effect other than reviewing the traversal indexes in the code
ArraySetAsSeries - Array Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5

with As_Serie = false, index 0 corresponds to the first bar
with As_serie = True, index 0 is the current bar


Documentation on MQL5: Array Functions / ArraySetAsSeries
Documentation on MQL5: Array Functions / ArraySetAsSeries
  • www.mql5.com
ArraySetAsSeries - Array Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
In fact I did not understand your problem of distortion of your multi timeframe moving average, because the captures that you provided to illustrate your problem are not clear. Personally I don't see the average, dark blue on a black background equals I don't see anything

Send captures where the so-called distorted average is clearly visible, thank you
 

Good morning

I'm not very good with Telegram.

This is why I only discovered this morning that I was cited twice in the MQL5 channel " channels for developers" and I am very proud of it!!!

THANKS

If you go to see my codes, remember to put a star for SEO :-=

The Keltner Canal


and the Donchian Canal


Have a nice week end

MQL5 forum
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Gerard Willia GJBM Dinh Sy # : De hecho, no entendí su problema de distorsión de su promedio móvil de múltiples períodos de tiempo, porque las capturas que proporcionaron para ilustrar su problema no son claras. Personalmente no veo el promedio, azul oscuro sobre fondo negro equivale a no veo nada Enviar capturas donde se ve claramente el llamado promedio distorsionado, gracias


Let me explain, when I modified the code to work with the 1D time frame, the code works well (the blue line is the moving average configured in MT5, and the overlaid red line is the one working with the code, they are exactly the same). Now, when I change the time frame to 6H, that same red line that works with the code in the 1D time frame distorts. Why does it distort? It should be drawn as if it were in the 1D time frame. I'm sending you 2 screenshots, one with the name 1D, where it can be seen working fine, and another with the name H6, where it can be seen how the moving average distorts
Files:
1D.png  132 kb
H6.png  125 kb
 
jose221280 #:
Why does it distort?
I'll look at it a little later and test some modified code to try and see
 

Good morning
And once again, one of my codes was cited. Too happy
After all, they weren't that useless.


I would like to take advantage of this message to announce that normally I should soon be making my first code for the marketplace.

It is a version 2.0 of Olivier Seban's SuperTrend which unfortunately no longer worked with the parameters of 3 ATRs for a period of 10.

The volatility of the markets was now too far beyond what he was capable of handling.

My version will be able to work with the ATR and Mr Seban's settings, i.e. 3 ATRs with a period of 10

 
jose221280 # :
Why does it distort?

Good morning


I just looked and figured out what IMA doing, but I don't have a solution yet.

The MM is not distorted at all.


IMA simply displays what you ask it to do, namely the average that "would" be displayed on the timeframe you request....

I don't know what purpose it serves, but that's what it does and of course it's not what you wanted.

You'll have to code!!!

 

Good morning
Still fine ? Tonight Weekend :-)

I hadn't seen it, but my ultra-simple codes are popular because they can be used by extremes, beginners and experts

I am very happy with it!!

So I am announcing to you that I will take their writing and offer them to you in CodeBase.

Thanks again for the quotes on the telegram channel for developers

Imomentum

ichimoku

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  • 2023.10.13
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MetaQuotes has launched new MQL5.community information channels on Facebook, X.com (Twitter), and Telegram...
 
Good morning.

Once again, one of my codes in CodeBase, the MACD in this case, has been cited as being a very good starting point, for both beginners and veterans.

I am very happy and thank you to the person who posts on the telegram group for developers.

I'm struggling a lot with data synchronization to avoid error 4806 at the moment, but as soon as this is resolved, I will repost in CodeBase

Beautiful day


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