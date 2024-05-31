Mql5 code idea of indicators for beginners? - page 5
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No, los otros períodos de tiempo no deben tener el mismo valor que el período de tiempo D1, ¿por qué debería tenerlo? Los medios móviles son naturalmente diferentes para todos los períodos de tiempo; El gráfico de medios móviles obtiene el período de tiempo actual. Diferentes marcos temporales deforman el promedio móvil en términos de sensibilidad al precio en ese marco temporal y marcos temporales más cortos producen más señales. Usa cualquier medio móvil y verás
Si desea que el móvil promedio se fije en el período de tiempo D1, cambiará la llamada iMA de esta manera:
Could it be an ordering problem that could be corrected with "arraysetaseries"?
Good morning
No, the ArraySetAsSeries function will have no effect other than reviewing the traversal indexes in the code
ArraySetAsSeries - Array Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
with As_Serie = false, index 0 corresponds to the first bar
with As_serie = True, index 0 is the current bar
Send captures where the so-called distorted average is clearly visible, thank you
Good morning
I'm not very good with Telegram.
This is why I only discovered this morning that I was cited twice in the MQL5 channel " channels for developers" and I am very proud of it!!!
THANKS
If you go to see my codes, remember to put a star for SEO :-=
The Keltner Canal
and the Donchian Canal
Have a nice week end
Why does it distort?
Good morning
And once again, one of my codes was cited. Too happy
After all, they weren't that useless.
I would like to take advantage of this message to announce that normally I should soon be making my first code for the marketplace.
It is a version 2.0 of Olivier Seban's SuperTrend which unfortunately no longer worked with the parameters of 3 ATRs for a period of 10.
The volatility of the markets was now too far beyond what he was capable of handling.
My version will be able to work with the ATR and Mr Seban's settings, i.e. 3 ATRs with a period of 10
Why does it distort?
Good morning
I just looked and figured out what IMA doing, but I don't have a solution yet.
The MM is not distorted at all.
IMA simply displays what you ask it to do, namely the average that "would" be displayed on the timeframe you request....
I don't know what purpose it serves, but that's what it does and of course it's not what you wanted.
You'll have to code!!!
Good morning
Still fine ? Tonight Weekend :-)
I hadn't seen it, but my ultra-simple codes are popular because they can be used by extremes, beginners and experts
I am very happy with it!!
So I am announcing to you that I will take their writing and offer them to you in CodeBase.
Thanks again for the quotes on the telegram channel for developers
Beautiful day