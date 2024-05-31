Mql5 code idea of indicators for beginners? - page 6

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Gerard Willia GJBM Dinh Sy # :

Good morning

I just looked and figured out what IMA doing, but I don't have a solution yet.

The MM is not distorted at all.

IMA simply displays what you ask it to do, namely the average that "would" be displayed on the timeframe you request....

I don't know what purpose it serves, but that's what it does and of course it's not what you wanted.

You'll have to code!!!

Hello, good morning. What if I approach it differently? Let's say I want to draw the 100-period moving average on the daily (1D) chart, and I want the line to remain drawn even when I switch to any other time frame. I understand that this can be achieved using ObjectCreate() by taking values from the buffer. However, since I'm not very proficient in MQL5, I would appreciate your assistance with this if it's not too much trouble. Thank you in advance for your support. Best regards.
 
jose221280 # :
Hello, good morning. What if I approach it differently?

Good morning
Your approach doesn't change anything.
You always want an average on a higher UT that can be displayed on lower UTs.

I am coding what you are asking for my own codes.
I want to do it with two methods that it will be possible to choose in the user choices

A "fast" one but which can generate 4806 type errors because there is no synchronization between the server and the terminal
It can be very useful for people looking for graph speed.

And another “slower” one which does the synchronization, but obviously, it slows down a little in theory. I didn't take any measurements.

You're not going to make it out alive with ObjectCreate(), especially just to do a simple average

 

Re: Envelopes beginner tutorial By William210

How do I modify the code to use pips instead of deviation for the envelopes?

Envelopes beginner tutorial By William210
Envelopes beginner tutorial By William210
  • www.mql5.com
Envelopes beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5
 

How to modify the code to use pips instead of deviations for envelopes ?

 
Doctor No #:
How to modify the code to use pips instead of deviations for envelopes ?
Good morning
I didn't understand your request.
Be more specific in your request.
 
Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy # :
Doctor No # :
How to modify the code to use pips instead of deviations for envelopes ?

Thinking about it. Whatever your request, you will need to code.

The function is not editable, and the edited result will certainly not do what you want.

[Deleted]  
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off-topic posts".
 

Good morning
Have a nice week end ?

Once again two of my codes in Codebase were cited on the developer channel.

Thanks to the administrator of this channel.

I plan to do others, but it will wait a bit because I have to make progress on other codes first, but it will come, I promise.

The Rsi with the use of the native iRsi function , because I also made another code, still for the RSI but without using the function to "see" the formula and the code.

I'm also thinking of making another RSI code for the marketplace with nice options. To be continued


And my code for the Bollinger bands which really needs your stars to raise the rating, thank you

It's the same, a more robust code and with many more options will be offered in the marketplace

Very big wins for everyone

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  • 2023.10.13
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I forgot the image for the bollinger bands
 

Good morning

And one more quote. I'm very proud of it, on the developer channel

The code cited is that on envelopes with the iEnvelopes function

Don't forget to give 5 stars for SEO

A very nice day


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