Mql5 code idea of indicators for beginners? - page 6
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Good morning
I just looked and figured out what IMA doing, but I don't have a solution yet.
The MM is not distorted at all.
IMA simply displays what you ask it to do, namely the average that "would" be displayed on the timeframe you request....
I don't know what purpose it serves, but that's what it does and of course it's not what you wanted.
You'll have to code!!!
Hello, good morning. What if I approach it differently?
Good morning
Your approach doesn't change anything.
You always want an average on a higher UT that can be displayed on lower UTs.
I am coding what you are asking for my own codes.
I want to do it with two methods that it will be possible to choose in the user choices
A "fast" one but which can generate 4806 type errors because there is no synchronization between the server and the terminal
It can be very useful for people looking for graph speed.
And another “slower” one which does the synchronization, but obviously, it slows down a little in theory. I didn't take any measurements.
You're not going to make it out alive with ObjectCreate(), especially just to do a simple average
Re: Envelopes beginner tutorial By William210
How do I modify the code to use pips instead of deviation for the envelopes?
How to modify the code to use pips instead of deviations for envelopes ?
How to modify the code to use pips instead of deviations for envelopes ?
I didn't understand your request.
Be more specific in your request.
Doctor No # :
How to modify the code to use pips instead of deviations for envelopes ?
Thinking about it. Whatever your request, you will need to code.
The function is not editable, and the edited result will certainly not do what you want.
Good morning
Have a nice week end ?
Once again two of my codes in Codebase were cited on the developer channel.
Thanks to the administrator of this channel.
I plan to do others, but it will wait a bit because I have to make progress on other codes first, but it will come, I promise.
The Rsi with the use of the native iRsi function , because I also made another code, still for the RSI but without using the function to "see" the formula and the code.
I'm also thinking of making another RSI code for the marketplace with nice options. To be continued
And my code for the Bollinger bands which really needs your stars to raise the rating, thank you
It's the same, a more robust code and with many more options will be offered in the marketplace
Very big wins for everyone
Good morning
And one more quote. I'm very proud of it, on the developer channel
The code cited is that on envelopes with the iEnvelopes function
Don't forget to give 5 stars for SEO
A very nice day