Changes to indicator formulas
Good morning
I have just finished a code that I will put later in CodeBase, while I clean up the codes.
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Here is a code with the ATR
it allows you to display an ATR with Wilder's smoothing formula, SMMA
and the old formula like SMA, dotted.
As you can see it's different and it can count.
Perhaps an analysis of the two formulas could also help in trading
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Good morning
What do you think of the changes in indicators?
I cite, for example, the RSI, the ATR, the Supertrend for those I know because it is by developing that I realize that the formula of the indicator is not the one I thought I knew!!
No announcement, no warning.
What to do with it in our trading?
Should we abandon “complex” indicators for simple, or even very simple, indicators?
I think I'm going to take the different versions to "see" what the differences in calculations show