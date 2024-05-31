Mql5 code idea of indicators for beginners? - page 7
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I humbly ask you to please stop with the self-promotion every time your CodeBase publications are discussed on MetaQuotes developer channels.
Doing so once or twice is understandable, but doing it every time is not. You and your publications are not the only ones mentioned and you don’t see anyone else promoting themselves about it in the forum.
Self-promotion or advertising is not allowed on the forum. Consider instead, posting such content on your profile wall or in your blog — https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs
I humbly ask you to please stop with the self-promotion every time your CodeBase publications are discussed on MetaQuotes developer channels.
Hello Fernando.
No worries, I won't do it again.
Very nice day
Hello!
I would like to expand this tick chart builder with stochastic/RSI/BB... indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16482
The final result should be an input mask to define the path of the additional indicator(s) and its values that will be used on the tickchart itself. (So one could say its an indicator with the posibilty to draw other indicators inside)
What do you think? Maybe there is a better solution? Thanks.
I'm not sure I understand.
it seems that part of the answer is in icustom...
It is with this command that you can look for another indicator or call this one from another.
Happy holidays
To clarify: I need to have BB inside a 3 seconds tick chart. The tickchart is " Candles, arbitrary seconds ". The question is: How to add Bollinger Bands?
There are OHLC values coming from Candles, arbitrary seconds I can work with, but I have no idea how to make them plot BBs.
Happy holidays
This loop calls a function to calculate the standard deviation
Use the same buffers in the first part of the code to save a little time
Good development
I added the buffers and the stdev loop and it compiles. (2nd and 3rd block) Easy.
Adding the first block of the code can not be done on global scope so I made a void (BBCal) for it. This causes many errors in the compiler: missing variables and so on. I tried to declare some... but this is where things get tricky.
I changed:
#property indicator_buffers from 5 to 9.
We have 4 more buffers now.
I added:
input int ExtBandsPeriod = 20
input double ExtBandsDeviations = 2.0
This should be adjustable on the UI.
And this is how far I get. Code looks like this now:
Good morning
There are several steps to having good code.
You need the idea to guide you in your codes.
Some even create UMLs to see all the necessary codes before even trying to code them.
Afterwards, you have to write the code, and the F7 compiler on metaeditor is there to tell you what errors are in your code
The code you give contains 10 errors.
Some will be easy to correct, others will be more complicated.
But until these errors are corrected, you will not be able to go further.
Afterwards, there is still the test to pass and then the result on the terminal.
Based on your errors, I suggest you read the documentation on these topics
Variables - Language Basics - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
And
Event Handling - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
I put some code in codebase. It doesn't do what you ask, but it's pretty close all the same.
It plots an RSI, but does not use the native iRsi function.
So all the variables are in their place
A function is called, so you can see how it communicates with the main code.
The only thing missing is the include because I didn't need it and which is present in the code for the bollinger bands
SimpleSMA is a function.
Here is my code https://www.mql5.com/en/code/46520
Come back if you have any questions
Good morning.
And sorry for wasting your time.
Really? I never imagined that things like good code, an idea or a compiler would have such a great meaning!
I found a better solution for my needs.
That's all. Byebye.
Really? I never imagined that things like good code, an idea or a compiler would have such a great meaning!
:-(
I really wanted to help you without making fun of you.
Good year