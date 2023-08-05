Kindly Requesting indicator modification

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Hi guys
I'm so thankful for the work that coders are doing for us
honestly i don't have money 😭 I'm kindly asking for help, please i attached a picture, please view it, it's well labelled where the arrow should appear on the main chart when the colour changes on the itrend indicator in window 1,, everything is on the picture attached , please help me

And Please add alerts as well wen those arrows appear on the main chart due to colour change of the iTrend indicator in window 1
Files:
iTrend_ADXVMA.mq5  15 kb
XMAU_MT5.png  62 kb
 
MV Rowlence: I'm so thankful for the work that coders are doing for us…, please help me

There are no coders doing anything for you. There are no slaves here.

Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.

     How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
          Prune pointless queries.

You have only four choices:

  1. Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?

  2. Try asking at:

  3. MT4: Learn to code it.
    MT5: Begin learning to code it.

    If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.

  4. Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
              Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help (2017)

 
MV RowlenceI'm so thankful for the work that coders are doing for us…, please help me

Is there anything else we can do for you besides correcting the arrow and setting alerts?

Please show us your attempts and if you don't want to learn how to code, place an order in the Freelance section where for a small fee you will get a professional job.

I know you're asking nicely and you say you have no money, but both of those things don't stop you from learning to code and at least trying to do it yourself. There is a big difference between helping you with your attempts and you directly asking us to do the work for you.

I don't mean to argue with you, just to make you think.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Is there anything else we can do for you besides correcting the arrow and setting alerts?

Please show us your attempts and if you don't want to learn how to code, place an order in the Freelance section where for a small fee you will get a professional job.

I know you're asking nicely and you say you have no money, but both of those things don't stop you from learning to code and at least trying to do it yourself. There is a big difference between helping you with your attempts and you directly asking us to do the work for you.

I don't mean to argue with you, just to make you think.

Honestly, I'm not a coder, I'm just a trader who is striving to get a little personal strategy. Forgive me if i was rude when i was asking for help

All I'm kindly asking for is just arrows on the main chart corresponding to the colour changes on window one, and alerts to be notified when arrow appears

I understand you guys are working
I also understand if you guys can't help me 
 

Learn programming.

Add the necessary modifications:

// Global variables

int prevTrend = 0;
input int                ItPeriod          = 14;             // iTrend period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE ItPrice           = PRICE_CLOSE;    // Price
input int                LevelBars         = 300;            // Look back period for levels
input double             LevelFactor       = 0.283;          // Levels factor

input string               InpSoundName            = "alert.wav"; // Sound Name
input uchar                InpSoundRepetitions     = 3;           // Repetitions
input uchar                InpSoundPause           = 3;           // Pause, in seconds
input bool                 InpUseSound             = false;       // Use Sound Alert
input bool                 InpUseAlert             = false;        // Use Notification Alert

datetime m_last_sound      = 0;        // "0" -> D'1970.01.01 00:00';
string   m_text            = "";       //
double itrend[],itrendc[],lup[],ldn[],fillu[],filluz[],filld[],filldz[];
int arrowDistance = 0;



int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
{
   if (Bars(_Symbol, _Period) < rates_total)
      return (-1);
   
   for (int i = (int)MathMax(prev_calculated - 1, 0); i < rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++)
   {
         double ma = getPrice(ItPrice,open,close,high,low,i,rates_total);
         double mv = iAdxvma(ma,ItPeriod,i,rates_total,0);
                fillu[i] = (ma - mv);                lup[i] = fillu[i]; filluz[i] = 0;
                filld[i] = (-(low[i]+high[i]-2*mv)); ldn[i] = filld[i]; filldz[i] = 0;
   
         double hi = MathMax(fillu[i],filld[i]);
         for (int k=1; k<LevelBars && (i-k)>=0; k++) hi = MathMax(hi,MathMax(fillu[i-k],filld[i-k]));
         itrend[i]  = hi*LevelFactor; 
         itrendc[i] = (fillu[i]>itrend[i]) ? 1 : (filld[i]>itrend[i]) ? 2 : (i>0) ? itrendc[i-1] : 0;
                      
         if (_Period == PERIOD_M1) {
           arrowDistance = 80.0; // Change the distance for the 1-minute timeframe
         } else if (_Period == PERIOD_M2) {
           arrowDistance = 80.0; // Change the distance for the 2-minute timeframe
         } else if (_Period == PERIOD_M5) {
           arrowDistance = 80.0; // Change the distance for the 5-minute timeframe
         } else if (_Period == PERIOD_M15) {
           arrowDistance = 160.0; // Change the distance for the 15-minute timeframe
         } else if (_Period == PERIOD_M30) {
           arrowDistance = 160.0; // Change the distance for the 30-minute timeframe
         } else if (_Period == PERIOD_H1) {
           arrowDistance = 160.0; // Change the distance for the 1-hour timeframe
         } else if (_Period == PERIOD_H4) {
           arrowDistance = 160.0; // Change the distance for the 4-hour timeframe
         } else if (_Period == PERIOD_D1) {
           arrowDistance = 160.0; // Change the distance for the daily timeframe
         } else if (_Period == PERIOD_W1) {
           arrowDistance = 160.0; // Change the distance for the weekly timeframe
         } else if (_Period == PERIOD_MN1) {
           arrowDistance = 160.0; // Change the distance for the monthly timeframe
         }
         
        if (itrendc[i] == 1 && prevTrend != 1) { // Up trend and trend changed from down to up
               prevTrend = 1;
   
               // Create arrow object for buy signal
               string upArrow = "Buy signal_" + IntegerToString(i);
               double bullArrowPrice = low[i] - (arrowDistance * _Point);
               ObjectCreate(0, upArrow, OBJ_ARROW, 0, time[i], bullArrowPrice);
               ObjectSetInteger(0, upArrow, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, 233);
               ObjectSetInteger(0, upArrow, OBJPROP_BACK, false);
               ObjectSetInteger(0, upArrow, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrSilver);
               ObjectSetInteger(0, upArrow, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_BOTTOM);
               ObjectSetInteger(0, upArrow, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2);
   
               datetime time_current = TimeCurrent();
               if ((int(time_current) - int(m_last_sound)) > InpSoundPause)
               {
                   if (InpUseSound)
                       PlaySound(InpSoundName);
                   m_text = Symbol() + "," + StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()), 7, -1) + " Trend up";
                   if (InpUseAlert)
                       Alert(m_text);
                   m_last_sound = time_current;
                 
               }
           }
           else if (itrendc[i] == 2 && prevTrend != 2) { // Down trend and trend changed from up to down
               prevTrend = 2;
   
               // Create arrow object for sell signal
               string downArrow = "Sell signal_" + IntegerToString(i);
               double bearArrowPrice = high[i] + (arrowDistance * _Point);
               ObjectCreate(0, downArrow, OBJ_ARROW, 0, time[i], bearArrowPrice);
               ObjectSetInteger(0, downArrow, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, 234);
               ObjectSetInteger(0, downArrow, OBJPROP_BACK, false);
               ObjectSetInteger(0, downArrow, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrSilver);
               ObjectSetInteger(0, downArrow, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_TOP);
               ObjectSetInteger(0, downArrow, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2);
   
               datetime time_current = TimeCurrent();
               if ((int(time_current) - int(m_last_sound)) > InpSoundPause)
               {
                   if (InpUseSound)
                       PlaySound(InpSoundName);
                   m_text = Symbol() + "," + StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()), 7, -1) + " Trend down";
                   if (InpUseAlert)
                       Alert(m_text);
                   m_last_sound = time_current;
                   
               }
           }
    }
   
   return (rates_total);
}

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0, "Buy signal_");
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0, "Sell signal_");
}


there are yet better and arguably more efficient ways of programming the arrow signals, but I'm not going there 
 
this is another way of doing it using arrow buffers (script attached)
Files:
iTrend_ADXVMA_v2.mq5  22 kb
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