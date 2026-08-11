MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT - page 12
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LLM provider settings.
Apart from specific systems, you can use OpenAI API to connect to almost any system, as almost all of them support OpenAI API.
It is enough to specify the required endpoint/url, API key and select the available model from the list.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agentic AI support
MetaQuotes, 2026.06.26 15:44
We're introducing a new beta version of MetaTrader 5 with built-in support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and agentic AI. These new capabilities are now available in both the client terminal and MetaEditor, and we invite all users to participate in the public beta.
How to Get the New Version
To update to the AI-enabled beta, connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server: use an existing demo account or create a new one. If the server is not listed in your platform, enter access.metatrader5.com in the account opening dialog and click 'Find your company'.
What Is MCP?
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that enables applications to communicate with AI agents. Unlike traditional chatbots, AI agents can independently complete complex tasks by breaking them down into a sequence of actions and using the capabilities of connected applications.
With built-in MCP support, MetaTrader 5 becomes a fully featured source of market data and trading functionality for modern AI agents. They can access market information, analyze charts, work with the trading environment, and perform required operations through the standard MCP interface.
In addition to the built-in AI assistant, you can also connect external systems that support MCP, including OpenAI Codex, Claude Code, and other compatible solutions.
No Configuration Required
To start using AI features, simply sign in to your MQL5.community account. After updating, the platform automatically configures everything you need: MQL5.community is selected as the default AI provider, and the required API key is added automatically.
If you prefer, you can use your own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, DeepSeek, Ollama, or other supported providers, and select your preferred model directly in the terminal settings.
Your AI settings are automatically synchronized between the trading terminal and MetaEditor.
AI Assistant in MetaTrader 5
The built-in AI Assistant helps you analyze markets. It can explain current market conditions for a symbol, review your open positions, analyze your trading history, answer questions about financial instruments, and provide context on recent market events.
Example prompts:
Important: AI-generated responses are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. Use them as an additional analytical tool and always make trading decisions based on your own judgment.
AI Assistant in MetaEditor
The AI Assistant in MetaEditor is now a full-featured development assistant. It can:
Launch the assistant from the File menu, the toolbar, or the Navigator context menu. Then simply describe your task in natural language.
Example prompts:
The more detailed your request, the more accurate and useful the generated results will be.
Your conversation history is available in the Chats tab of the Navigator.
Join the Beta Testing
The integration of MCP and agentic AI introduces an entirely new way to interact with the trading platform. We will continue to expand these capabilities and invite traders and MQL5 developers to help us test them.
Try the new features, share your feedback, and help us make AI-powered tools in MetaTrader 5 even more capable, intuitive, and effective.
MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agentic AI support -
Machine translation to the English -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing
MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agent AI Support
Renat Fatkhullin , 2026.06.28 13:09
Yes, we will continue to develop the security system and add:
The agent is sufficiently intelligent and does not engage in destructive behavior.
It has behavior instructions in the MQL5\Profiles\Agents directory in the form:
You can override these rules by creating custom files that will be used instead of the default ones:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing
MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agent AI Support
Renat Fatkhullin , 2026.06.28 19:08
You can copy the default file to the working one and modify it to avoid conflicts.
We will increase configurability.
Code, Tears, and Algo Forge
Switching to Algo Forge isn't just a change in how you store files; it's a new standard for professional activities. We're moving away from static ZIP archives and lengthy republishing cycles to living, relevant projects that are under your complete control, right here and now.
For you, as an author, this means, first and foremost, saving time and keeping things in order. There's no longer any need to search for old archives on the drive or explain to readers repeatedly how to manually assemble a project. Now your work lives in the cloud, and any correction can be added to the repository instantly—with a single command from MetaEditor. No unnecessary emails, no waiting for moderation, and no edits to the text of the article itself.
Incorporating such tools into your practice isn't just about following trends, but a way to make your article production more predictable and high-quality. Ultimately, when an author chooses a modern approach to code presentation, it inevitably raises the bar for quality content throughout the entire resource. This is a case where technology helps us focus on what matters most, turning each article into a fully-fledged and long-lasting working tool for the entire community.
How We Built the Most Powerful Machine Learning-Powered Trading Platform: The Evolution of MQL and MetaTrader Through Archives, Forums, and Releases
From the First Expert Advisors to the Agentic AI Assistant, MCP, and OpenBLAS: How the MQL Ecosystem Has Evolved.
The history of MQL is the story of its transformation from a simple language for trading strategies into a comprehensive development and analytical environment. Today the ecosystem combines MetaEditor, MQL5, Python, ONNX, the Agentic AI Assistant, Model Context Protocol (MCP), OpenBLAS, and the Algo Forge Git infrastructure.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing
AI assistants, SMEs, and other AI-powered agents
Renat Fatkhullin , 2026.08.10 14:04
...
MCP is a self-documenting protocol. It explains itself in detail and therefore doesn't require separate descriptions.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Traders Have Already Used 1 Trillion Tokens in AI Assistant for MetaTrader 5
MetaQuotes, 2026.08.11 07:47
Just three weeks after the official launch of MCP support and the built-in AI Assistant, MetaTrader 5 users have already processed more than 1 trillion tokens through the free MQL5 Lite model. This marks the first major milestone for the new service and highlights how quickly traders and developers have adopted artificial intelligence as part of their everyday workflow.
Tokens are the basic units of text that AI models process to understand requests and generate responses. To understand the scale, 1 trillion tokens is approximately equivalent to:
These figures demonstrate how actively thousands of MetaTrader 5 users are applying AI Assistant for a wide range of tasks — from market analysis to automated trading strategy development.
How It Works
AI Assistant is integrated directly into MetaTrader 5 and MetaEditor. It helps traders analyze markets, review trading history, identify trading opportunities, understand the behavior of financial instruments, and create or improve MQL5 programs. Simply launch the assistant from the menu or toolbar and describe your task in natural language.
Free Access for All MQL5.community Users
No API keys or third-party service setup are required to get started. You only need to sign in to MetaTrader 5 with your MQL5.community account, and the free MQL5 Lite model will be available automatically.
For additional flexibility, you can connect your own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, DeepSeek, Ollama, or other compatible AI providers.
Explore the capabilities of agentic AI for trading and programming — simply open MetaTrader 5 and get started.