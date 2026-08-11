Traders Have Already Used 1 Trillion Tokens in AI Assistant for MetaTrader 5

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Just three weeks after the official launch of MCP support and the built-in AI Assistant, MetaTrader 5 users have already processed more than 1 trillion tokens through the free MQL5 Lite model. This marks the first major milestone for the new service and highlights how quickly traders and developers have adopted artificial intelligence as part of their everyday workflow. 

Tokens are the basic units of text that AI models process to understand requests and generate responses. To understand the scale, 1 trillion tokens is approximately equivalent to:

  • 700–750 billion English words
  • 2.5–3 billion pages of text, assuming 250 words per page
  • Around 9 million books, each containing approximately 80,000 words
  • Nearly 7,000 years of continuous reading at a pace of 200 words per minute

These figures demonstrate how actively thousands of MetaTrader 5 users are applying AI Assistant for a wide range of tasks — from market analysis to automated trading strategy development.

How It Works

AI Assistant is integrated directly into MetaTrader 5 and MetaEditor. It helps traders analyze markets, review trading history, identify trading opportunities, understand the behavior of financial instruments, and create or improve MQL5 programs. Simply launch the assistant from the menu or toolbar and describe your task in natural language.

Use AI Assistant for your everyday tasks

Free Access for All MQL5.community Users

No API keys or third-party service setup are required to get started. You only need to sign in to MetaTrader 5 with your MQL5.community account, and the free MQL5 Lite model will be available automatically.

For additional flexibility, you can connect your own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, DeepSeek, Ollama, or other compatible AI providers.

Explore the capabilities of agentic AI for trading and programming — simply open MetaTrader 5 and get started.

 

So the new MetaQuotes Assistant leads to the increase of Deepseek prices 😉


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