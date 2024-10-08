Field limit for OpenAI API key too small
Hi all,
I tried to add my own Open AI API key as described here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/ai_assistant#settings
However, the field limit seems to be too small for the new project API keys - it cuts them off and then cannot authenticate.
Is there anything I'm missing?
Which MT5 build do you use?Make sure the key you are entering follows the exact format expected (sometimes copy-pasting adds extra characters or spaces that cause issues).
Which MT5 build do you use?Make sure the key you are entering follows the exact format expected (sometimes copy-pasting adds extra characters or spaces that cause issues).
Version 5.00 build 4410.
Seems like the field only accepts 64 chars.
sk-proj-abLxxgDZ36dTEwn2sxy_hpcP57dLWS1HGr9ENm3stzAhu9lGTOSP1dl <- This is what MT5 accepts (64 chars)
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 <- Original key (meanwhile revoked, of course).
Version 5.00 build 4410.
Seems like the field only accepts 64 chars.
sk-proj-abLxxgDZ36dTEwn2sxy_hpcP57dLWS1HGr9ENm3stzAhu9lGTOSP1dl <- This is what MT5 accepts (64 chars)
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 <- Original key (meanwhile revoked, of course).
https://community.openai.com/t/project-api-key-length-has-it-changed-from-48-to-156/920777
A comment there said :
130 characters including the prefix, which corresponds to around 1000 bits.
Which is plain wrong calculation from characters to bits.
- 2024.08.24
- Stawsh
- community.openai.com
https://community.openai.com/t/project-api-key-length-has-it-changed-from-48-to-156/920777
A comment there said :
Which is plain wrong calculation from characters to bits.
Much appreciated - thank you very much, Alain!
Unfortunately not.
I can report bug through a private channel, but that's all. I can't even guarantee MQ will read it (but they usually did it), and certainly not agree and fix it.
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Hi all,
I tried to add my own Open AI API key as described here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/ai_assistant#settings
However, the field limit seems to be too small for the new project API keys - it cuts them off and then cannot authenticate.
Is there anything I'm missing?