MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT - page 9
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That's insane
It's been a hell of a ride....
to believing in ChatGPT and reposting his sheets.
. For example, I'm sketching for a video game right now, gathering ideas. And with the help of chatbot at first glance it's convenient to do it, but here's a bug he made - there are such metals as rubidium and caesium (and not only them, there is a whole category of alkali metals), they are stored in argon atmosphere and he didn't say anything about it and if I hadn't checked it, I would have just made a cesium ingot as a conditional iron slab from factorio
. As a result, it turns out that if you need to understand something, it's better to start studying materials science on an amateur level, as the chatbot misses a lot of important details.
That's insane
"It has all the intelligence and none of the wisdom"
I heard, on U.S. National Public Radio, that paid ads are coming to Chat-GPT.
It was only a matter of time before somebody had to start paying AI investors.
I have also noticed that we are getting dumber the more we use chatbots
. For example, I'm sketching for a video game right now, gathering ideas. And with the help of chatbot at first glance it's convenient to do it, but here's a bug he made - there are such metals as rubidium and caesium (and not only them, there is a whole category of alkali metals), they are stored in argon atmosphere and he didn't say anything about it and if I hadn't checked it, I would have just made a cesium ingot as a conditional iron slab from factorio
. As a result, it turns out that if you need to understand something, it's better to start studying materials science on an amateur level, as the chatbot misses a lot of important details.
I don't feel dumbed down at all - there is only a clear understanding that the speed of problem solving increases by orders of magnitude. I use AI exclusively as a tool; the first time I used it fully in about , in 2022. However, not for MQL5: at that time I was writing some code in Python, which I knew and do not know well enough to implement the task quickly. Using AI, the code was written in about 5 hours - with full refactoring and bringing it to a working state. According to my subjective, native estimation, without AI it would have taken about 40 hours.
Without pathos and without any pretence of being an oracle: my personal assessment is that there are about 7-10 years ahead, and those who do not master AI as a tool will be left out of the industry, if only because of the speed of problem solving. The modern world does not like to wait while an IT specialist leisurely types tonnes of bytes of code in an editor.
Algorithmic Trading Strategies: AI and Its Road to Golden Pinnacles
In this article, we will focus on unidirectional trading, where the algorithm will only open buy or sell trades. CatBoost and K-Means algorithms will be used as basic algorithms. CatBoost is a basic model that performs functions of a binary classifier for classifying trades. Whereas, K-Means is used to determine market modes at the preprocessing phase.
Without pathos and without any pretence of being an oracle: my personal assessment is that there are about 7-10 years ahead, and those who do not master AI as a tool will be left out of the industry, if only because of the speed of problem solving. The modern world does not like to wait while an IT specialist leisurely types tonnes of bytes of code in an editor.
That's why programmes now "weigh" hundreds of megabytes and are no different in speed from the programmes of 30 years ago.
I would like to take this opportunity to ask you how to connect MT to a local neural network, say, to LMStudio?
I would like to take this opportunity to ask how MT can be connected to a local neural network, say, to LMStudio?
A local neural model can be run as a chat room or as a server. You connect to the server via API and JSON.
I recommend ollama or llama.cpp as the fastest and easiest (in c++, not python), and the most customised for GGUF.
LMStudio is the most convenient interface for chat.