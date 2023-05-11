Experts: Angry Bird (Scalping) - page 3

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Martingale yes, but would anyone else agree.. it follows FIFO?

Author: This I noticed. Out of 150 trades, only 2 had NO TP(?) There may be a logic flaw under certain conditions.

Both were Buys. I saw no Expert error (ie. OrderModify) during that timeframe.

 
Just ran a test..Settings for MaxTrades=10, but 11 trades were created based on Comment-field.
 
Nicklas Andersson:

is there SL?

 

Im testing it now on real account 

How is the testing going?
 

i cannot find any info on the submitter of this EA, or just don't know to look beyond his

avatar/achievements, etc.; i would really like to muse and contribute to and for this EA;

initially, some of the terms in the settings of the EA are not representative of what they

do in the EA; for instance, i Googled 'Glubina' and it seems that that is a country,

off the coast of 'somewhere', lol---it must do SOMETHING for the EA's function, but whilst

i have another EA that i am supposed to be submitting for work to be done on THAT, i have been

simply 'playing around' with this one, SO, bimbimaone, if you are watching, please put

some contact information in front of us---i had optimized overnight but a momentary power failure

wiped-away my best settings...lotta potential here, with a Martingale/1M TF/new thread with

lots of interest---i am NOT a programmer, and it would be slowwww goiiinnnnggg,

but i have some unique ideas to be implemented----Thanks!

 
Not up to the mark... need more manual interaction if we leave it on EA i think it would blow you account  because stop loss is not working.. not gonna use in real.
 

Works at all but code has many potentially dangerous bugs, for example: not used variables like "Stopper", "expiration", return value of OrderSelect not checked etc.

 
Hello guys!

I would like to clarify some points here:

1 - Mr. Bimbimaone can not answer your questions. He didn't wrote this program. He may have made some changes, but the real author is mr. Ilan (it is Russian).

2 - The proof is that part of the program is explained in Russian.

3 - For this reason Mr. Bimbimaone is remains in silence.

The algorithm is fantastic! Why?

- It has internal StopLoss of 500 points;

- Works well in Timeframe of 5 minutes;

- Do not work with account management. - Because you will lose money!

- Stop the algorithm and open trades before important news. - Because you can lose a lot of money again!

- We need to adjust the algorithm so it stops the trade just before important news.

 I hope this helps,

Legion. 

 

Hello Guys!



Look it Chart........

 
hegde:
Hello guys!

I would like to clarify some points here:

1 - Mr. Bimbimaone can not answer your questions. He didn't wrote this program. He may have made some changes, but the real author is mr. Ilan (it is Russian).

2 - The proof is that part of the program is explained in Russian.

3 - For this reason Mr. Bimbimaone is remains in silence.

The algorithm is fantastic! Why?

- It has internal StopLoss of 500 points;

- Works well in Timeframe of 5 minutes;

- Do not work with account management. - Because you will lose money!

- Stop the algorithm and open trades before important news. - Because you can lose a lot of money again!

- We need to adjust the algorithm so it stops the trade just before important news.

 I hope this helps,

Legion. 

 

Hi hedge,

Sounds like you have some good ideas , shut down 10mins or so before red flag news event , and No trade 60mins before & 30mins after , what do you think ?

anyone out there that can do this ,

 www.mql5.com/en/signals/83098 , live signal with Forex time cent account. 

Have had it running since 08/05/2015 , works good so far , But we haven't had any big news events , so will see what happens .

 
high riskmartinagle  ea. surely it blow your account.
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