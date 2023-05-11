Experts: Angry Bird (Scalping) - page 3
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Martingale yes, but would anyone else agree.. it follows FIFO?
Author: This I noticed. Out of 150 trades, only 2 had NO TP(?) There may be a logic flaw under certain conditions.
Both were Buys. I saw no Expert error (ie. OrderModify) during that timeframe.
is there SL?
Im testing it now on real account
i cannot find any info on the submitter of this EA, or just don't know to look beyond his
avatar/achievements, etc.; i would really like to muse and contribute to and for this EA;
initially, some of the terms in the settings of the EA are not representative of what they
do in the EA; for instance, i Googled 'Glubina' and it seems that that is a country,
off the coast of 'somewhere', lol---it must do SOMETHING for the EA's function, but whilst
i have another EA that i am supposed to be submitting for work to be done on THAT, i have been
simply 'playing around' with this one, SO, bimbimaone, if you are watching, please put
some contact information in front of us---i had optimized overnight but a momentary power failure
wiped-away my best settings...lotta potential here, with a Martingale/1M TF/new thread with
lots of interest---i am NOT a programmer, and it would be slowwww goiiinnnnggg,
but i have some unique ideas to be implemented----Thanks!
Works at all but code has many potentially dangerous bugs, for example: not used variables like "Stopper", "expiration", return value of OrderSelect not checked etc.
I hope this helps,
Legion.
Hello Guys!
Look it Chart........
I hope this helps,
Legion.
Hi hedge,
Sounds like you have some good ideas , shut down 10mins or so before red flag news event , and No trade 60mins before & 30mins after , what do you think ?
anyone out there that can do this ,
www.mql5.com/en/signals/83098 , live signal with Forex time cent account.
Have had it running since 08/05/2015 , works good so far , But we haven't had any big news events , so will see what happens .