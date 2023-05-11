Experts: Angry Bird (Scalping)

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Angry Bird (Scalping):

Expert Advisor with the system is very sensitive to movement.

Angry Bird (Scalping) Expert Advisor MetaTrader 4

Author: bimbimaone 

Angry Bird (Scalping)
Angry Bird (Scalping)
  • www.mql5.com
Published by: bimbimaone Views: 55988 Rating: Published: 2015.04.22 16:31 Updated: 2016.11.22 07:32 It is EA with features that are very sensitive to movement is equipped with other features including: Rule: Use Pair With Minimal spreads, one I use EUR / USD With Time Frame 1 Minute. Testing results: Recommendations: Open a Trade...
 

is there SL?

 

Im testing it now on real account 

 

Modelling quality 25%?

Relative drawdown 74%?

Back test period just 1 day?

No stop loss

I'm out. 

 
another Ilan
 

Did you make it yourself? I think its a 1:1 copy

 

double LastBuyPrice, LastSellPrice, Spread;

bool flag;

string EAName="Ilan1.6";

int timeprev = 0, expiration;

int NumOfTrades = 0;


 

this is an excellent money management and making good profit EA for high amount account starting may 2000$ to 5000$ 

i thank to the author of this ea for founding this ea 

 
very good formula he used upto now this ea is the best in free eas list
 
andersson91:

is there SL?

 

Im testing it now on real account 

I strongly suggest you to not use this EA on a real account, you will blow out your account soon or later.
 

hi, thanks for sharing this EA

I got in my trading this message:     angrybird_xscalpingn EURUSD,M1: Error: 0


what that's means?

 
i wonder if testing in real account is good - listen to what this person says it is going to crash your account. i have seen that in paper trading account
 

i guess stop loss is not working or something is causing the losses to spiral out of control if you can manage to control the losses per order say close order at max loss = 50 should be a very good addition to this ea.


all the losses shown in the file below are due to this ea. fix that and this is a very good ea.

Files:
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