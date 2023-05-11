Experts: Angry Bird (Scalping)
is there SL?
Im testing it now on real account
Did you make it yourself? I think its a 1:1 copy
double LastBuyPrice, LastSellPrice, Spread;
bool flag;
string EAName="Ilan1.6";
int timeprev = 0, expiration;
int NumOfTrades = 0;
this is an excellent money management and making good profit EA for high amount account starting may 2000$ to 5000$
i thank to the author of this ea for founding this ea
is there SL?
Im testing it now on real account
i guess stop loss is not working or something is causing the losses to spiral out of control if you can manage to control the losses per order say close order at max loss = 50 should be a very good addition to this ea.
all the losses shown in the file below are due to this ea. fix that and this is a very good ea.
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Angry Bird (Scalping):
Expert Advisor with the system is very sensitive to movement.
Author: bimbimaone