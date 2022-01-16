How can you trust the analysis after that? - page 7

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Poul1 #:

It is impossible to tell unequivocally from the volumes what is happening. If the volume is large, it is a set of positions for further movement, or an exit from a large deal in parts, or many small deals of many buyers/sellers.

Accordingly there are as many interpretations of this line.

Well, by the volumes confirmed by the events and the movement in the adjacent, allied instruments.

The past is well known, we can take all data and not deny ourselves anything :-) That is, not just a volume has passed, but something caused it and its consequences. But this is long, tedious and expensive, because it requires an expert (person)

it's faster to start drawing a wave markup

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Maxim Kuznetsov #:

well, by volumes confirmed by events and movement on related, allied instruments...

The past is known, you can take all the data and do not deny yourself anything :-) That is, not just a volume has passed, but something caused it and its consequences. But this is long, tedious and expensive, because it requires an expert (person)

it's faster to start drawing the wave markup

One can only speculate about the behavior of traders in the past in a probabilistic way. Since we can only guess about the intentions of those who stood in the volumes of buying/selling.

Looking at the video clips from Forts, the volumes may help someone in pipsing deals or more accurate entries in a set of positions. When they set a small stop for volume. However, with the advent of robots this is probably not very effective. In other cases, concerning the order volumes in the market - these orders will be cancelled a thousand times and new ones will be introduced till we think that something may be done about them. The simple already traded volumes, as I said before, are little informative. If only as a detector of some activity per se.

 
Poul1 #:

The behaviour of traders in the past can also only be discussed in a probabilistic way. We can only speculate about the intentions of those who were in buy/sell volumes.

Looking at the video clips from Forts, the volumes may help someone in pipsing deals or more accurate entries in a set of positions. When they set a small stop for volume. However, with the advent of robots this is probably not very effective. In other cases, concerning the order volumes in the market - these orders will be cancelled a thousand times and new ones will be introduced till we think that something may be done about them. The simple already traded volumes, as I said before, are little informative. If only as a detector of some kind of activity per se.

I don't think we're talking about the same thing...

When building a markup, the volumes should be taken into account in order to account for this particular pivot point. They should be there. If the pivot is without significant volume, then it is caused by adjacent markets, and not by local comrades.

 
Poul1 #:

The behaviour of traders in the past can also only be discussed in a probabilistic way. We can only speculate about the intentions of those who stood in buy/sell volumes.

Looking at the video clips from Forts, the volumes may help someone in pipsing deals or more accurate entries in a set of positions. When they set a small stop for volume. However, with the advent of robots this is probably not very effective. In other cases, concerning the order volumes in the market - these orders will be cancelled a thousand times and new ones will be introduced till we think that something may be done about them. The simple already traded volumes, as I said before, are little informative. If only as a detector of some activity per se.

Whatever it is, but why should I draw lines drawn by shadows, you can draw it by air temperature, the principle is the same.
If you do, at least do it correctly.

 

Here's a piece of secance I made, I couldn't get it right, I wasted the whole holiday on it.

where will the price go if we buy in blue?

// all lines should continue and you'll see exactly where the volumes were in such quantity as indicated

forecast from the 7th, it's drawn solid...

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Maxim Kuznetsov #:

we seem to be talking about different things...

When a marking is constructed to account for that particular point (the U-turn), volumes must be taken into account. They have to be there. If the pivot is without significant volume, then it is caused by adjacent markets, and not by local comrades.

A turnaround with significant volume is not necessarily caused by local market players either. Even if it is, we do not know whether it is a group of friends with common money, who are interested in a U-turn, with further profit from this U-turn. Or is it a group of people who are not interested in the reversal, they just cover positions near a certain level? Or it's just a bunch of small people, with their own petty interests, who have created volume simply by their numbers, and it's unclear where they're going next.
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Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Anyway, why draw lines drawn from shadows, you can also draw from air temperature, the principle is the same.
If you do draw, at least do it correctly.

Is there a standard for correctness? Or is it like a trend/flat part depending on the strategy?
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Poul1 #:
Is there a benchmark for correctness? Or is it like a trend/fletch part depending on the strategy?
Now Vitya will draw it right, he knows how
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Renat Akhtyamov #:

Here's a piece of secance I made, I couldn't get it right, I wasted the whole holiday on it.

where will the price go if we buy in blue?

// all lines should continue and you'll see exactly where the volumes were in such quantity as indicated

forecast from the 7th, it's drawn solid...

Sorry generously, the answer in the form of a question is of course original, but I don't want to guess who was standing on whom from the picture. If you wanted to explain/answer, you should have shown it.

I personally understood it this way. You mean the lines drawn from volumes in the past have propagated into the future and we look how the price behaves in the present near these lines. Most likely.

Well, you can draw a lot of such lines with very different behavior in the present near them. Do you have a gradation of the significance of the levels from the past? Do you have a gradation of significance from the past? I would not like to argue. Let's say there is, but I doubt it.

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Vladimir Baskakov #:
Now Vitya will draw it correctly, he knows how
Exactly. Several people here have already drawn the right ones, but there was no unambiguity, and everyone is right. And *** with it (unambiguity), let each have his own within the framework of the TS. So I doubt that there are statistically significant on the workout. If only we did not know (at least I do not know, I do not know about those who express it here) when approaching a level the price will break through it or bounce. It doesn't matter how you trade. So, there is no reliable statistical estimate of how much it will break or bounce.
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