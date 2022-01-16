How can you trust the analysis after that? - page 2
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Take a look at the screenshot
As you can see, the price broke through the blue line and went down. It started to fall. It would seem that we should short?
But then we see that the price was dragged up and it broke through the blue line.
Break through the resistance - long for everything?
No way - the price was dropped down and the longs got pissed off.
How can we trust the analysis after that?
TradingView's thehanalysis cannot be trusted at all !
You are absolutely right in posing this question.... :-)
PS/ nothing to do with the New Year holidays in the middle of nowhere ?
Just this is not an ideal entry - as this entry point was at 3-4am Moscow time, when the traders are asleep. So I would have missed this entry point.
The guards, the duty officer and the traders - never sleep.
The guards, the duty officer and the traders - never sleep.
Just this is not a perfect entry - as this entry point was at 3-4am Moscow time, when traders are asleep. So I would have missed this entry.
What can I say... don't sleep when there's a perfect entrance. Either, don't count on that entrance.
TradingView's theanalysis cannot be trusted at all !
you are absolutely right in posing this question... :-)
PS/ is it ok to have a New Year's holiday in the middle of nowhere ?
it's new year's holidays but the market is working
it's New Year's Eve, but the market is working
The market is "liquid"- it's flat at this time. No technical analysis figures - money gone, no money. Traders and bankers are simply drinking ;-)
It's the same even on local holidays, like "Japanese banker's day", and you have a whole new year there.
Take a look at the screenshot
As you can see, the price broke through the blue line and went down. It started to fall. It would seem that we should short?
But then we see that the price was dragged up and broke through the blue line.
Break through the resistance - long for everything?
No way - the price was dropped down and the longs got pissed off.
How can you trust in the analysis after that?
An example of reference lines
spiderman8811 #:
1. Теханализу нельзя.
2. The price does not care about your lines.
POINT 2 - I AGREE! As this point is in no way linked to the Trader...
П.1 - If the Trader has a crooked hand or a weak head, then we can't talk about the analysis... If the Trader has weak hands or a weak head, then we can't talk about the analysis...Also, much depends on TOOLS, that trader chooses for his own thechanalysis... Much depends on the schemes used in the analysis (you can not make a pretty thing out of crap)...
Conclusion: The analysis can be trusted, but with reservations about the professionalism of the trader ... ( or analyst)...
POINT 2 - I AGREE! As this point is in no way linked to the Trader...
П.1 - If the Trader has a crooked hand or a weak head, then we can't talk about the analysis... If the Trader has weak hands or a weak head, then we can't talk about the analysis seriously...Also, a lot depends on TOOLS, that trader chooses for his own thechanalysis... A lot depends on the scheme used in the analysis (you can not make a pretty thing out of shit)...
Conclusion: The analysis can be trusted, but with reservations about the professionalism of the trader ... ( or analyst).
Clearly. One cannot disagree.