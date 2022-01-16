How can you trust the analysis after that? - page 4

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spiderman8811 #:
Very similar to Peter Baynov's Meat + Oracle
First time I've heard of such a system.
 
SEM #:
This is the first time I've heard of such a system.
You can find a lot of information on YouTube.
 
spiderman8811 #:
I mean standard TA.

I don't know what 'standard TA' is...

If you ask me, STANDARD is the benchmark for quality...

What kind of standard TA are we talking about when everyone is leaking around...?

 
spiderman8811 #:

Looked it up, doesn't look like a system.

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

I don't know what 'standard TA' is...

If you ask me, STANDARD is the benchmark for quality...

What kind of standard TA are we talking about when everyone is leaking around...?

The one written in all the books like Murphy and Schwager. Yes they do, the reality is different)
 
spiderman8811 #:
About the one written in all the books like Murphy and Schwager. Yes they do, the reality is different)
Well, yes, the Western advertising paperwork is a lure for newcomers....
 
webgopnik:

Take a look at the screenshot



As you can see, the price broke through the blue line and went down. It started to fall. It would seem that we should short?

But then we see that the price was dragged up and broke through the blue line.

Break through the resistance - long for everything?

No way - the price was dropped down and the longs got pissed off.

How can we trust the analysis after that?

Everything was right, just need to draw some more blue lines ))

AUDCADH4

 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

Everything was correct, just need to draw some more blue lines ))


How many lines are you going to paint?

Is there any system to this "painting"...?

How many pucks do you have to eat to get one of the lines to coincide with the real state of the market...?

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

How many pigs do you have to eat to get one of the lines to coincide with the real state of the market...?

Eat as many as you like, you won't have an adviser on the matter.

 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

Eat as much as you like, you won't have an adviser in this matter.

No offence...

This is to say that any subjective opinion must be prepared accordingly...

And the best way to enter this inadequate state is with appropriate psychotropic drugs, such as fly agarics or toadstools ( folk wisdom )...

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