How can you trust the analysis after that? - page 4
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Very similar to Peter Baynov's Meat + Oracle
This is the first time I've heard of such a system.
I mean standard TA.
I don't know what 'standard TA' is...
If you ask me, STANDARD is the benchmark for quality...
What kind of standard TA are we talking about when everyone is leaking around...?
Looked it up, doesn't look like a system.
I don't know what 'standard TA' is...
If you ask me, STANDARD is the benchmark for quality...
What kind of standard TA are we talking about when everyone is leaking around...?
About the one written in all the books like Murphy and Schwager. Yes they do, the reality is different)
Take a look at the screenshot
As you can see, the price broke through the blue line and went down. It started to fall. It would seem that we should short?
But then we see that the price was dragged up and broke through the blue line.
Break through the resistance - long for everything?
No way - the price was dropped down and the longs got pissed off.
How can we trust the analysis after that?
Everything was right, just need to draw some more blue lines ))
Everything was correct, just need to draw some more blue lines ))
How many lines are you going to paint?
Is there any system to this "painting"...?
How many pucks do you have to eat to get one of the lines to coincide with the real state of the market...?
How many pigs do you have to eat to get one of the lines to coincide with the real state of the market...?
Eat as many as you like, you won't have an adviser on the matter.
Eat as much as you like, you won't have an adviser in this matter.
No offence...
This is to say that any subjective opinion must be prepared accordingly...
And the best way to enter this inadequate state is with appropriate psychotropic drugs, such as fly agarics or toadstools ( folk wisdom )...