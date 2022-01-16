How can you trust the analysis after that? - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The currency market is made up of the economic interests of countries, not some belief that the price has now reached a point where the price has to take some action known only to you.
If you look at the dynamics of common currencies around the world, you will see that currency movements are strictly regulated and follow certain patterns.
Something like that, I guess. Or maybe quite differently (AUDCAD is some bullshit, you know). Not an investment advice, yada-yada. But everybody is good to draw on history.)
Do you also want to share your wisdom!?
You also want to share your wisdom!?
Take a look at the screenshot
As you can see, the price broke through the blue line and went down. It started to fall. It would seem that we should short?
But then we see that the price was dragged up and broke through the blue line.
Break through the resistance - long for everything?
No way - the price was dropped down and the longs got pissed off.
How can you trust in the analysis after that?
Learn to draw lines or accumulation zones.
Understanding and trust will come)))
Learn to draw lines or accumulation zones.
Understanding and trust will come later)))
It is not enough to draw lines, you need to understand the conjunction of TFs and cycles + their changes
That too.
Take a look at the screenshot
As you can see, the price broke through the blue line and went down. It started to fall. It would seem that we should short?
But then we see that the price was dragged up and broke through the blue line.
Break through the resistance - long for everything?
No way - the price was dropped down and the longs got pissed off.
How can we trust the analysis after that?
There's nothing wrong with the analysis. I see a downtrend in the picture. The horizontal blue line is redundant. In general, it is easier to analyze after the fact when everything has already happened. But there is no money to be made on it.
There is nothing wrong with thechanalysis. I see a downtrend in the picture. The horizontal blue line is unnecessary. Generally, it's easier to analyse after the fact when everything has already happened. But there is no money to be made from it.
Any lines are drawn by volumes, not by shadows.
Any lines are drawn in volumes, not in shadows
It is impossible to tell unambiguously from the volumes what is happening. If the volume is large, it is a set of positions for further moves, or an exit from a large deal in parts, or many small deals of many buyers/sellers.
Accordingly, there are as many interpretations of this line.In one case this line is significant for a major player and it will be held until a certain moment (we trade from it), in this case it has at least some probable significance in the future. In the other case it is just a pro-trade, and the line is useless as a future reference point.