How can you trust the analysis after that? - page 5
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And the best way to enter this inadequate state is with appropriate psychotropic drugs, e.g. fly agarics or toadstools ( folk wisdom )...
I don't know your state, but judging by your statements, you know a lot about the possibilities of reaching an inadequate state.
I don't know your state, but judging by your statements, you know a lot about the possibilities of reaching an inadequate state.
On the contrary... It is you who have vast experience in "rock painting" and altered consciousness...
That is why I asked you a question as a narrow specialist in unreal objects and sensations...
The question was why did the price go so far? I also replied that more lines should have been drawn. Then the price will go up to them and there will be no question.
Why lines should be drawn there and not elsewhere depends on the quality of technical analysis.
Just the opposite... It is you who have extensive experience in "rock painting" and altered consciousness...
That is why I asked you a question as a specialist in unreal objects and sensations...
You do not have to justify yourself, everything is clear as it is.
The question was why did the price go so far? I also replied that more lines should have been drawn. Then the price will go up to them and there will be no question.
Why lines should be drawn there and not elsewhere depends on the quality of technical analysis.
You don't have to make excuses, it's clear enough.
I'm sorry, I won't make any more excuses...
I was struck by your words: "I also replied that I should have drawn more lines. Then the price would go up and there would be no question."
You must be the second WANGA, and you know for sure that the price will go up to them, i.e. your lines ...
And in this case, there really is NO QUESTION!
GOOD LUCK!
When you go to the market for potatoes, try to find price lines there. When you find them, let me know
Do you see prices? But do you see a pattern?
When you go to the market to buy potatoes, try to find price lines there. When you find them, let me know.
There are just "price lines" at the bazaar - potatoes at the bazaar are sold in rounds and multiples of five.
Sorry, no more excuses...
I was struck by your words: "I also replied that I should have drawn more lines. Then the price would go up and there would be no question."
You must be the second WANGA, and you know for sure that the price will go up to them, i.e. your lines ...
And in this case, there really is NO QUESTION!
GOOD LUCK!
You have a perception problem, don't get so carried away with psychotropic substances. If there are prices for 100; 120; 130; 140; 150, then there is no need to separate them only between 100 and 120.
You have a perception problem, don't get so carried away with psychotropic substances. If there are prices for 100; 120; 130; 140,150; then there is no need to separate them only between 100 and 120.
Don't insult the sensei - he's just looking for students.